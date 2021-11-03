Jefferson stays hungry as it prepares for first trip to state tournament

“We really tried to emphasize like, putting that pass like perfect, like, don't make me take more than three steps,” Siebert said. “We're fine tuning these things recently.”

Jefferson also excels when the system breaks down. While most team emphasize bump, pass, spike, the Blue Jays practice out of system situations.

It is something Roth, who plays libero on her club team, excels at doing.

“I know like if it's way off, I'm going to have to get that ball,” Roth said. “Also being a libero, it helps me to actually back up setter, because whenever I'm back there I do that all the time.”

Excitement is building in the Jefferson community.

There is a buzz in the school and alumni have come back to support the program. There is an effort to bring a pep bus down to Cape for the semifinal.

“It's just never happened in our school and I'm so happy that we're the first that get to do this and make all these memories,” Siebert said.

Roth is surprised at the magnitude of the support.