Jefferson stays hungry as it prepares for first trip to state tournament

FESTUS — Spaghetti will never taste so good to the members of the Jefferson girls volleyball team as it will Thursday night.
The Italian food favorite, prepared by Jefferson coach Tara Fish’s husband Aaron, long has been used as a preseason team building activity for the Blue Jays.
The players will get a second helping Thursday night as they prepare to leave for Cape Girardeau for the school’s first state volleyball tournament appearance Friday.
“That's our fuel, our sendoff to state right there,” Jefferson junior Paige Siebert said. “A nice spaghetti dinner from Aaron. It’s the best thing ever.”
More than the pasta, it is a chance for further team bonding.
“It's just being together all the time,” Jefferson junior Ava Roth said. “Practicing every day together kind of bonds you automatically, and then being friends off the court, we have a really tight-knit community.”
The second spaghetti dinner is part of an extended team food budget for Coach Fish. The playoff run has caused the need for reinforcements to the team’s snack box that is ever present at practice.
Cheez-its, granola bars and air heads are team favorites.
“They are all about the Airheads and the licorice rope things,” Fish said. “It's all kinds of stuff and so to be funny, when we were going to get some the other day I bought a bag of eyeball candy, just so when they opened it up, they would have these eyeballs looking at them.”
Fish doesn’t mind supplying the snacks if her players keep supplying the wins.
Jefferson (32-6-1), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, is 25-1-1 since September 16. In the process, the Blue Jays won their first ever conference championship, their second district title and with a sweep at Clearwater last Saturday earned their first ever state semifinal appearance.
Jefferson will play No. 3 Hermann (29-5-1) in a Class 2 semifinal at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau at 4 p.m. Friday. While the Blue Jays are playing in their first final four, the Bearcats are seeking a state record 15th championship.
The Blue Jays are embracing the challenge of playing one of the state’s volleyball blue bloods.
“We're just really working on some fine tuning right now,” Fish said. “We stopped and did some pressure things throughout practice to try to put the kids under some pressure moments and we did well during that, so I'm just excited for what the week brings.”
Jefferson has a versatile attack led by Kirstyn Loyd, who averages 4.01 kills a set. Emma Breier puts down 3.14 kills a set and Roth averages 2.58 kills and has more than 1,000 career digs.
Siebert averages 9.89 assists. She said Jefferson’s defense makes her job easy.
“We really tried to emphasize like, putting that pass like perfect, like, don't make me take more than three steps,” Siebert said. “We're fine tuning these things recently.”
Jefferson also excels when the system breaks down. While most team emphasize bump, pass, spike, the Blue Jays practice out of system situations.
It is something Roth, who plays libero on her club team, excels at doing.
“I know like if it's way off, I'm going to have to get that ball,” Roth said. “Also being a libero, it helps me to actually back up setter, because whenever I'm back there I do that all the time.”
Excitement is building in the Jefferson community.
There is a buzz in the school and alumni have come back to support the program. There is an effort to bring a pep bus down to Cape for the semifinal.
“It's just never happened in our school and I'm so happy that we're the first that get to do this and make all these memories,” Siebert said.
Roth is surprised at the magnitude of the support.
“All the students and teachers that I've heard at school today are super proud of us and they just keep congratulating us and are excited for our games,” Roth said. “A bunch of people told us they've already purchased tickets or they're going to purchase tickets.”
Fish isn’t concerned about the bright lights getting to her players, who played at Show Me Center in the Dig For Life Tournament earlier this season and who have played in high-level club matches.
“We just have been real happy with our community and the students and the parents and families here,” Fish said. “That's just really exciting for all of us, because it feels like a community when instead of just for us, so that kind of takes a little pressure off of us because we feel like we're doing it for them too.”