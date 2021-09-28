Kirkwood gets back on track with sweep of Northwest

But a pair of Davies kills helped Kirkwood regain control, and kills from Benham and Davies clinched the opening frame for the Pioneers.

“They did a great job of playing as a team and fighting for each point,” Goodmann said. “I thought that was great to come out of a hard weekend and lots of volleyball with just the attitude of like nothing's going to hit our ground and we need to put down the ball.”

A Sophia Beckmann ace broke a 15-all tie and two Person kills gave Kirkwood a 19-16 lead in the second set.

Two Benham kills brought it to set point and a Williams blast gave Kirkwood a 2-0 lead in sets.

“We've been dealing with it all year, we just can't finish,” Northwest coach Debra Fortner said. “I have good kids, they work hard, but I don't have a kid that is just killer instinct, give me the ball and I'm going to put it down.”

Lasers from the arms of Williams and Person ignited a 6-0 run for Kirkwood, snapping a 14-all deadlock in the third set.

Another Person spike and an ace by Emerson Williams gave Kirkwood match point. Three points later, Person made a nice adjustment on the fly to put down the game-winning kill to end the 75-minute match.