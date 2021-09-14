Kirkwood maintains winning ways by fighting past Parkway South for a sweep

Williams said that kind of attitude comes from an upswing in confidence over her four years with the Pioneers.

“I think I've become a more confident player,” she said. “I think I've been able to connect with the coaches in a way that I know a lot of girls who haven't been on the team four years have. I know how to ask for that feedback that will make me better and make the team better.”

The opening set Tuesday went down to the wire with Kirkwood holding a 24-21 lead before South reeled off three consecutive points to tie it 24-24. But, Williams put down back-to-back kills to clinch the all-important win in the first set.

The Pioneers scored the first four points of the second set and led by as much as five at one point, but the Patriots used a 9-3 run to take a 12-11 lead.

Neither team stretched its lead to more than two points the rest of the set, as it would be tied seven more times — including 24-24 again — before a Behnam tip and Williams kill sealed the win for Kirkwood.

South jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the third game, fell behind by one and then went back ahead by one at 6-5, but it would be the last lead the Patriots would enjoy.