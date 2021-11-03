Koerkemeier, Mohesky help Mater Dei roll past Staunton in 2A sectional final

Slowly but surely Koerkemeier earned more and more game action.

Now she comes off the bench to play the front row on a regular basis.

"We have multiple middles, and he told me that since I was a freshman I had to earn my spot," Koerkemeier said. "Over time, he's seen what I can do."

Koerkemeier helped change the complexion of the match with a pair of nifty plays in the opening set. Her eye-popping block pushed the Knights lead to 19-14 lead, and on the very next play she pounded home a kill to set the stage for a razor-sharp 4-2 set-clinching run.

"Blocks are always big for our momentum," Knights senior hitter Tori Mohesky said. "That helped us a lot."

Koerkemeier also pounded home a kill early in the set to kick-start a 13-7 run that put the Knights ahead to stay.

"I love getting kills, putting that down like that, it's really fun," Koerkemeier.

Koerkemeier entered the contest with 33 kills over 81 sets. She has come on strong during the post-season and recorded a season-high 10 kills in a straight-set playoff-opening win against Wesclin on Oct. 26.

"I'm getting better," she said. "But there's a lot I still need to work on."