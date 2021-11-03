Koerkemeier, Mohesky help Mater Dei roll past Staunton in 2A sectional final

VANDALIA, Ill. — Alyssa Koerkemeier was struggling.
The freshman for the Mater Dei girls volleyball team had trouble working through a drill during practice Tuesday.
So veteran coach Chad Rakers sent her to the sidelines for a few minutes.
"I felt tired and a little lost," the 6-foot-5 middle blocker said.
A few minutes off the court seems to have worked wonders.
Koerkemeier bounced back with one of her strongest performances of the season Wednesday, just 24 hours after a rough practice session.
The middle blocker had four kills and two blocks to help propel the Knights to a 25-17, 25-17 win over Staunton in the Class 2A Vandalia Sectional final in Fayette County.
Mater Dei (33-5) will face Carterville (34-5) in the Nashville Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. Friday.
Koerkemeier, who only plays three rotations, is a work in progress. But when she is on, she can be a difference maker on the court.
"She's a super coachable kid," Rakers said.
Rakers told Koerkemeier at the beginning of the season she would have to impress him to get some playing time on a team with six seniors.
Slowly but surely Koerkemeier earned more and more game action.
Now she comes off the bench to play the front row on a regular basis.
"We have multiple middles, and he told me that since I was a freshman I had to earn my spot," Koerkemeier said. "Over time, he's seen what I can do."
Koerkemeier helped change the complexion of the match with a pair of nifty plays in the opening set. Her eye-popping block pushed the Knights lead to 19-14 lead, and on the very next play she pounded home a kill to set the stage for a razor-sharp 4-2 set-clinching run.
"Blocks are always big for our momentum," Knights senior hitter Tori Mohesky said. "That helped us a lot."
Koerkemeier also pounded home a kill early in the set to kick-start a 13-7 run that put the Knights ahead to stay.
"I love getting kills, putting that down like that, it's really fun," Koerkemeier.
Koerkemeier entered the contest with 33 kills over 81 sets. She has come on strong during the post-season and recorded a season-high 10 kills in a straight-set playoff-opening win against Wesclin on Oct. 26.
"I'm getting better," she said. "But there's a lot I still need to work on."
Mater Dei looked like a team on a mission in sweeping Staunton (30-9) in just 43 minutes.
Mohesky, who recently passed the 1,000-kill mark for her career, led the way with a strong all-around performance. The Eastern Illinois University commit added seven service points to her team-leading 12 kills.
Senior setter Annalyse Richter ran the offense flawlessly with 13 assists. Senior libero Emily Johnston triggered a strong defensive effort with seven digs — two of the highlight-reel variety.
"We knew what we had to do so we just practiced our hardest (Tuesday) and just came out here and did our best," Mohesky said.
Mater Dei used a 7-1 run in the opening set to take a 20-14 lead. Mohesky began the streak with a kill, and Ella Diercks — another freshman — followed with a block. Emma Johnston added kill off a strong serve from Richter. Meg Poettker followed with three successive service points to complete the blitz.
The Knights rolled out to leads of 9-4 and 14-5 in the nightcap. Emily Johnston caught fire at the service line and Mohesky added a kill to give their team some breathing room.
Fittingly, Mohesky ended the match with a thunderous spike.
"You coach all year long for this," Rakers said. "That's what it's about. Having a team that wanted to get after it (Staunton) makes us stronger."
Mater Dei has won seven state titles and is looking for its 24th berth in the state tournament.
Staunton was playing in its first sectional final since 2009, when it lost to Freeburg.
The Bulldogs, behind the hitting of junior Haris Legendre and Kennedy Legendre, made the Knights work for every single point.
"I'm definitely good with our effort," Staunton coach Jeanene Lucykow said. "We just didn't have the height that they did."