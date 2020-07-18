Kvidahl: MSHSAA guidelines paint a restrictive picture for fall sports

Hold the handshake.
Near the end of its eight-page document on best practices and guidance about how to open up high school sports this fall, the Missouri State High School Activities Association specifically outlaws pregame or postgame handshakes, high fives and fist bumps.
To be fair, MSHSAA is only following guidelines set forth by the National Federation of State High School Associations, which is following the guidance epidemiologists and experts have offered since March when the coronavirus pandemic altered the world as we know it.
But if it’s not best practice to shake hands, high five or fist bump the opposing team after a game, then why would it be OK for those two teams to have their hands all over each other during the game?
Block and tackle one another for four quarters but it’s too dangerous to shake hands.
Man mark your opponent, clutch and grab one another in the box on corner kicks but don’t bump fists when you’re done.
As if the threat of COVID-19 is only there before and after the game.
It’s not, and MSHSAA’s guidelines make that abundantly clear. In bold print near the beginning the document it states: “The risk of coronavirus transmission will still be present to some degree as school activities begin in August and possibly through the 2020-2021 school year.”
To limit the risk of transmission, MSHSAA outlined protocols for its member schools to follow. Every coach, player, official and staff member must be screened prior to practice or games. If someone’s temperature registers above 100.4 degrees, then that person “should be moved to an indoor environment for five minutes prior to having the temperature retaken.”
Should their second screening produce a temperature of 100.4 or greater, it is considered a positive screen and that person should be sent home immediately.
There is to be no sharing of towels, shoes or any other clothing, including practice jerseys that often are passed around as players rotate in and out of drills and scrimmages. Football teams should not use the scrimmage hats/caps that go over their helmets.
Bats and other shared equipment should be cleaned after every game or practice. There is to be no sharing of helmets, eyewear, pads or any other kind of equipment that will absorb sweat.
Masks are required at practice and games for athletes, coaches, officials and anyone else otherwise involved in the activity. MSHSAA’s mask mandate is more stringent than anything Gov. Mike Parson has issued. The only time a player, coach or official is allowed to not wear a mask at practice or games is when that person is doing “strenuous physical activity.”
MSHSAA goes as far as to state, “we also strongly recommend, but do not require, that masks or face coverings are used during strenuous physical exertion (ie running).”
Every player, coach and official must bring and fill their own water bottle. No sharing allowed.
And everyone is encouraged to bring an extra-large bottle to limit the number of refills. Should refills be required, the only person that is allowed to fill that bottle is the person using it. Hydration carts, the big tanks of water with all the spigots sprouting off them, are not allowed. If someone does need a refill, “Significant consideration must be given in devising plans for refilling personal water containers, if necessary, without contamination from participants. Extra care should be taken to sanitize any coolers used.”
Team managers also are forbidden from fetching personal water bottles for players or staff.
Should the games begin as scheduled, teams will have to travel. The guidelines say local health ordinances should be followed accordingly. So if social distancing is required in your community, it applies on the bus. As does the mask mandate.
“Wearing masks before activities and immediately following activities is required,” MSHSAA's guidelines state.
Teams are encouraged to avoid any travel that would necessitate an overnight stay. That would throw a real kink into state championship plans for soccer, softball and volleyball where a hotel stay is often required between semifinals and finals as teams travel from all corners of the state.
And as of this week’s release, MSHSAA is planning on hosting state tournaments. Only a statewide school shutdown or the shutdown of a majority of its member schools would force the postseason series to be canceled.
“If a majority of schools are open for in-person learning, efforts will be made to administer a regular season and postseason for those schools/students who are permitted to do so based on the guidelines of the local and state health departments. In this scenario, MSHSAA does not intend to revoke the participation opportunities for students who are able to take part.”
Should a school district opt to only offer a virtual option to its students then MSHSAA will not allow that school to compete in activities.
“If conditions are such in your local area that you are unable to safely bring students to a common location for instruction, bringing students together for practice and competitions is inappropriate.”
School districts that offer the option of in-person or virtual learning, under these guidelines, would be allowed to compete even if the athletes opt for virtual instruction.
If it is determined that some sports and activities are unable to compete due to COVID-19, then MSHSAA guidelines state it will shutter all activities in that season.
“As of July 1, the Board of Directors believes it would not be in the best interest of our state to pick and choose which sports/activities would be permitted to continue to have a season while at the same time restricting other sports/activities from continuing due to public health concerns.”
Should an athlete, coach or other person at a practice or game test positive for COVID-19, anyone that had “close contact, direct contact with this individual or a direct exposure to secretions (i.e. being coughed on up to 48 hours before they started showing symptoms) should be excluded from practice or play for 14 days.”
And if administrators and coaches aren’t exactly sure who had direct contact with the positive person, then anyone who might have had contact gets shut down for a minimum of two weeks.
“If there was doubt of who the individual came into contact with then the entire team/group that practiced/rehearsed or competed with the individual should be quarantined for 14 days.”
“Close contact” is defined as being within six feet of someone for more than 15 minutes. MSHSAA does allow exceptions to this protocol if the person with a positive test or the people who had contact with the positive person were wearing masks.
“Exceptions may be considered if all activities were done practicing appropriate social distancing while wearing a mask and after consultation with your local health department.”
It goes on to state, “If a coach/director or participant is positive and was wearing a mask or face covering, it is possible that none of their contacts will have to be excluded from participation. In some cases, a mask or face covering may not be considered protective depending on the type of exposure.”
That means wearing a mask at practice and during games is the best way to limit the chances of a 14-day quarantine should a teammate or opponent test positive for coronavirus.
MSHSAA’s guidelines are to be used in conjunction with guidelines issued by local government. On Thursday, the St. Louis Sports Medicine COVID-19 task force recommended all youth sports return to the Phase 1 protocol that limits the total number of players and coaches to 10 in a space large enough to allow for social distancing. While in Phase 1 no organized games or competitions are allowed in any sports in St Louis City or St. Louis County.
Like handshakes, high fives and fist bumps, they are banned until further notice.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.