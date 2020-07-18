Kvidahl: MSHSAA guidelines paint a restrictive picture for fall sports

And as of this week’s release, MSHSAA is planning on hosting state tournaments. Only a statewide school shutdown or the shutdown of a majority of its member schools would force the postseason series to be canceled.

“If a majority of schools are open for in-person learning, efforts will be made to administer a regular season and postseason for those schools/students who are permitted to do so based on the guidelines of the local and state health departments. In this scenario, MSHSAA does not intend to revoke the participation opportunities for students who are able to take part.”

Should a school district opt to only offer a virtual option to its students then MSHSAA will not allow that school to compete in activities.

“If conditions are such in your local area that you are unable to safely bring students to a common location for instruction, bringing students together for practice and competitions is inappropriate.”

School districts that offer the option of in-person or virtual learning, under these guidelines, would be allowed to compete even if the athletes opt for virtual instruction.

If it is determined that some sports and activities are unable to compete due to COVID-19, then MSHSAA guidelines state it will shutter all activities in that season.