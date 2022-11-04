Lafayette battles past Kickapoo for seventh state championship but first since 2016

Lafayette responded with a dominant third set and went on for a 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-17 victory. It is the seventh state championship for the Lancers and first since 2016.
“We want to be focused, but we play better when we're a little bit looser as well,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “We've got seven good seniors who are just great kids. And they're all very different, but they all really came together to lead, and you've got a couple spearheading that.”
Maya Witherspoon and Allison Risley each had 17 kills and Kraemer put down 12 for Lafayette (32-6), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Alyssa Nelson had 55 assists and 21 digs.
Isabella Faria had 11 kills and Kya Johnson recorded 33 digs for Kickapoo (31-9).
Lafayette kicked it into gear after starting the first set in a 6-1 hole. Mia Moser’s serve sparked an 8-0 run that featured an ace and three Risley kills.
“We had a dig or die mindset,” Hartman said. “We put everything out there on the floor. There was not a play out there that a body didn’t hit the floor.”
Three Witherspoon kills helped the Lancers take a 19-12 lead. Nelson put down an ace and Caitlyn Little had two powerful kills to help clinch the opener for Lafayette.
“We had to be confident and we had to play together,” Witherspoon said.
Kickapoo controlled the majority of the second set. Three successive blocks from Hannah Gardner and Claire Doennig gave the Chiefs a 19-14 lead.
Lafayette attempted a late comeback with kills from Risley and Witherspoon, but two consecutive kills from Faria allowed Kickapoo to even the match at a set each.
“Lafayette is well-coached, well-prepared and a talented program with a talented group this year, and we just tried to give it our best,” Kickapoo coach Marci Adams said.
Lafayette never trailed in the third set, taking a 19-5 lead with a 12-1 run. Witherspoon had a pair of big kills, Hartman put down an ace and kills from Jordyn Lochmann and Layne Witherspoon gave the Lancers a 2-1 lead.
“Communication and responding quickly (was key),” Maya Witherspoon said. “They were going to earn their points, but so are we.”
Kraemer blasted home several kills to give Lafayette the lead in the fourth set, the last of which was an off-balance punch at the ball that trickled off the top of the net onto the floor. The point made the Lancers’ bench erupt with an 18-11 lead.
“I got lucky on that shot, but it was exciting,” Kraemer said.
Kickapoo fought off a pair of championship points before another Kraemer kill clinched the crown for Lafayette.
It is the sixth state championship for Young as Lafayette’s coach, but he said this one is different for somber reasons.
“I’ve never had to go through this before,” an emotional Young said. “It’s not about me at all, but for me personally those were two of my best friends in the world. So it drove me as a coach to do everything I could in my power to get the team as far as they could. But also, I just looked at the game so differently. I got to enjoy it more.”
Class 5 girls volleyball state championship: Lafayette def. Kickapoo 25‑19, 24‑26, 25‑10, 25‑17
Lafayette celebrates winning the Class 5 girls championship volleyball match against Kickapoo on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Lafayette defeated Kickapoo 3-1. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette celebrates a point in the first set during the Class 5 girls championship volleyball match against Kickapoo on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Alyssa Nelson serves during the Class 5 girls championship volleyball match against Kickapoo on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com