Lafayette battles past Kickapoo for seventh state championship but first since 2016

CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Lafayette girls volleyball team was not about to break tradition when the lights were at their brightest.

The Lancers, who split the first two sets against Kickapoo in the Class 5 championship match Friday, had an important task to complete before getting down to the business on the court.

With Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” playing over the sound system in Southeast Missouri State University’s Show Me Center, the entire Lancers team broke out into a choregraphed dance routine.

“After every second set, it’s a little ‘Cotton Eyed Joe’ shuffle,” senior Anna Kraemer said. “It’s a tradition.”

Added senior Madi Hartman, “It just helps us get hyped up and moving on and just know that we're going to come right back in this.”

It worked.

Lafayette responded with a dominant third set and went on for a 25-19, 24-26, 25-10, 25-17 victory. It is the seventh state championship for the Lancers and first since 2016.

“We want to be focused, but we play better when we're a little bit looser as well,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “We've got seven good seniors who are just great kids. And they're all very different, but they all really came together to lead, and you've got a couple spearheading that.”

Maya Witherspoon and Allison Risley each had 17 kills and Kraemer put down 12 for Lafayette (32-6), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Alyssa Nelson had 55 assists and 21 digs.

Isabella Faria had 11 kills and Kya Johnson recorded 33 digs for Kickapoo (31-9).

Lafayette kicked it into gear after starting the first set in a 6-1 hole. Mia Moser’s serve sparked an 8-0 run that featured an ace and three Risley kills.

“We had a dig or die mindset,” Hartman said. “We put everything out there on the floor. There was not a play out there that a body didn’t hit the floor.”

Three Witherspoon kills helped the Lancers take a 19-12 lead. Nelson put down an ace and Caitlyn Little had two powerful kills to help clinch the opener for Lafayette.

“We had to be confident and we had to play together,” Witherspoon said.

Kickapoo controlled the majority of the second set. Three successive blocks from Hannah Gardner and Claire Doennig gave the Chiefs a 19-14 lead.

Lafayette attempted a late comeback with kills from Risley and Witherspoon, but two consecutive kills from Faria allowed Kickapoo to even the match at a set each.

“Lafayette is well-coached, well-prepared and a talented program with a talented group this year, and we just tried to give it our best,” Kickapoo coach Marci Adams said.

Lafayette never trailed in the third set, taking a 19-5 lead with a 12-1 run. Witherspoon had a pair of big kills, Hartman put down an ace and kills from Jordyn Lochmann and Layne Witherspoon gave the Lancers a 2-1 lead.

“Communication and responding quickly (was key),” Maya Witherspoon said. “They were going to earn their points, but so are we.”

Kraemer blasted home several kills to give Lafayette the lead in the fourth set, the last of which was an off-balance punch at the ball that trickled off the top of the net onto the floor. The point made the Lancers’ bench erupt with an 18-11 lead.

“I got lucky on that shot, but it was exciting,” Kraemer said.

Kickapoo fought off a pair of championship points before another Kraemer kill clinched the crown for Lafayette.

It is the sixth state championship for Young as Lafayette’s coach, but he said this one is different for somber reasons.

“I’ve never had to go through this before,” an emotional Young said. “It’s not about me at all, but for me personally those were two of my best friends in the world. So it drove me as a coach to do everything I could in my power to get the team as far as they could. But also, I just looked at the game so differently. I got to enjoy it more.”