WILDWOOD — There's a first time for everything.

Lafayette setter Alyssa Nelson’s serve went off the head of a Kickapoo player who was simply moving to her attacking position late in a tightly played third set. The ball fell to the floor for an ace, but more importantly it sparked the Lancers to a 20-25, 25-9, 25-19 in a rematch of the Class 5 championship match last year.

“That was the first time that I've ever done that,” said Nelson, the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. “It was pretty fun.”

Added Lafayette coach Zach Young, “It might have been a momentum play, but yeah, at that point every point is a big one, because you get to the end of those games and momentum can swing so fast.”

The play was a microcosm with how the inaugural Rockwood Invitational went for Lafayette (10-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.

Lafayette rolled through the 23-team tournament Friday and Saturday, winning all six matches against some of the top teams in Missouri and Kansas.

Young learned a lot about a team that graduated seven senior leaders.

“We've got a group that can persevere a little bit,” Young said. “We went through all the ranges of the spectrum today. We had moments we played pretty incredible and pretty flawless. And then we had moments where we had a few people on and a few people off, and then we had moments where we had a lot of people off. But we fought through each one of them. So, a lot of grit with this group.”

The tournament featured some of the top local teams such as Eureka, Marquette, Cor Jesu, Kirkwood, St. Pius X, St. Dominic, Francis Howell and Francis Howell Central. It also brought in some of the best teams from throughout the state, including the entire Class 5 final four roster, as well as Kansas power St. James Academy.

Lafayette began its run by sweeping Jackson and Blue Springs on Friday night. The Lancers continued their roll with wins over Rock Bridge, St. James and Liberty North before finishing with Kickapoo.

The Lancers, who beat Kickapoo for their seventh state championship last season, faced a tough challenge from the revenge-minded Chiefs, who handed the Lancers their first set loss of the tournament in the opening frame.

The message was simple heading into the second set.

“Coach Young actually said we need to win these first five points, let them know that we're here to play,” Nelson said.

Nelson got it started with an ace and Shaye Witherspoon and Kira Dufner each put down a pair of kills as the Lancers raced out to a 10-2 lead and were never threatened while evening the match at a set each.

Maya Witherspoon snapped a 16-all tie in the third set with a pair of kills. Dufner put down another kill, before Nelson’s heads-up ace made it 20-16.

“I definitely think that at that point we were kind of firing on all cylinders and that was like the time and the momentum that we needed to go,” Maya Witherspoon said.

Shaye Witherspoon had a block and a kill down the stretch as the Lancers sealed the victory in a 70-minute match.

Shaye Witherspoon had 10 kills and four blocks against Kickapoo. Maya Witherspoon had eight kills and Allison Risley and Dufner each had five kills. Nelson had 26 assists.

“They don't ever give up, we knew that they were going to push back at us,” Nelson said. “So I think that was really important for us to keep focus and after we did beat them by a lot in the second set, just to kind of step on the gas.”

While Lafayette naturally entered the tournament with a bullseye on its back as the defending state champion, Nelson said that within the program there is no resting on past success. She noted half the roster turned over and a lot of new faces were stepping in to important roles.

One of those new faces is freshman Shaye Witherspoon, who continues to impress while adjusting to a new position at right-side hitter.

Maya Witherspoon, a junior, said it's fun having her little sister on the team. Maya played with older sister, Layne, who was a senior last year.

“Especially the last two years (with Layne),” Maya said. “I think getting another two with the next sister is from one of the best feelings.”

The close bond just doesn’t stop with the Witherspoon family. This Lafayette team has a strong chemistry throughout its roster.

It is one of the big reasons for the success so far this season.

“We are a completely different team,” Maya Witherspoon said. “But I think that learning to have the same grit, fire, and passion that we did with the last team that we can have this year. I think that's super important.”

Rockwood Invitational