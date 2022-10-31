Lafayette carries late coach's influence in pursuit of first state title since 2016

Chris Toomey’s influence is evident throughout the entire Lafayette High girls volleyball program.

Toomey, a volunteer assistant coach, died from a sudden cardiac event June 6. He was 46 years old.

His passing brought waves of shock and grief for players and coaches alike.

“It was heartbreaking,” senior outside hitter Jordyn Lochmann said. “It was just definitely one of the worst things we've ever gone through. For me personally, for a lot of people on the team, it was our first loss we really ever experienced.”

Added senior defensive specialist Audrey Savacool, “His passing hit us especially hard because he was one of those people in our lives where we constantly knew how much we loved him. But if I had to describe him, I would say he's inspiring in everything he did. He was just so unique.”

To honor Toomey’s memory, Lafayette has adopted the team motto, “Love Like Chris.”

Players wear “Love Like Chris” warmup t-shirts and write “LLC” on their wrists and on their shoes.

The team sold the t-shirts, spearheaded by Lafayette assistant coach Jordan Berry, at a special event September 16, with proceeds going to the Side-Out Foundation and Pathfinder Church to fund student missions, both causes that were Toomey’s passion.

Lafayette (30-6), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will get to wear those shirts when it takes the court in the Class 5 state semifinals against Liberty North (30-5) at 10 a.m. Thursday. The Lancers swept the Eagles in the Ozark Tournament on October 8.

“One thing with this group that I'm really proud of, and I know Chris would be incredibly proud of, is while we have made it a part of our season, we haven't made it the only thing of our season,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “We want to play hard. We want to play hard for Chris, but Chris would be the first one to say don't do it for me, do it for yourself.”

Toomey was a former Division II college coach who relocated to St. Louis to work at Pathfinder Church, where he was a leader in its youth programs.

He missed the sport and reached out to Young in 2017 and asked to be a volunteer coach. The two immediately struck a friendship, both coming from volleyball families and having similar coaching philosophies.

“You don't meet anybody that has bad words about him, and I know that's kind of cliche, but it really is true,” Young said. “He was just kind of a light for anybody, and even this year, as we've gone through our schedule, several other coaches have come up and it's incredible how many of them have come and said, I had just a 10-minute interaction with that guy last year and I could just tell he was a great guy. He was always out spreading joy to others. He was probably the most unselfish person I've ever met.”

Toomey worked mainly with the Lancers’ defensive players.

“If you're having like a tough practice, tough, tough game, whatever, we just kind of think about what Chris would be saying if he were here and just how he'd be pushing us through,” senior defensive specialist Molly Muschick said. “Although he's obviously not here, we can definitely feel him. That's what is just pushing us through those hard times.”

Savacool said she shares the same Christian faith as Toomey and his influence helped her grow in faith.

“He never explicitly imposed his ideas on people, and he never said you need to do this, you should do this, he just simply lived it,” Savacool said. “So when you looked at Chris, and you saw that he was so happy and he was so loved, you tried to figure out what it was about him. It wasn't what he told people to do. It wasn't that he followed the book to a tee. It was just that he lived, he was happy, and he loved and the way that he loved is what inspired so many people whether you believe in that God or not.”

Madi Hartman, a senior defensive specialist, said Toomey was instrumental in helping her adjust to the Lafayette program after her parents moved to St. Louis from Louisville after her freshman year.

“It's not easy to move in the middle of your high school years,” Hartman said. “Coach Chris immediately became someone I felt connected to as if he'd been my coach for years. He managed to always have the right words to pick me up. He was really great with giving tips and building up my confidence as a person and a player when I needed it most. He was just really a great backbone and I miss him a lot.”

Toomey supported Lochmann through an offseason shoulder surgery and was a rock for the players during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He loved me and everyone unconditionally and made everyone feel like they belonged and had a purpose,” Lochmann said. “He treated everyone the same, no matter who you were, what position you were.”

Toomey’s influence can be seen throughout this Lafayette team, which is making its 10th final four appearance. The Lancers have won six state championships but are seeking their first since 2016.

But it hasn’t been a smooth ride. Playing a grueling early season schedule, a talent-laden squad lost four consecutive matches from Sept. 7-10.

“We had a serious talk about how we just all need to make better efforts and just like we say, love like Chris, and keep that in mind and just treat everyone better,” Muschick said. “Just start loving everyone more on the court too, and that was just like when it turned. We just played so much better after that, just having genuine fun and treating everyone good on the court.”

Lafayette has won 19 matches in a row heading into the state semifinals.