Lafayette players and fans celebrate winning the first set during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Paige Gordon (22) and Lafayette's Jenny Nguyen collide saving a hit to the back line during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Allison Beaton (15) hits past Eureka's Alyce Koch during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Avery Crowder sets the ball during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Morgan Isenberg (23) lobs a shot over Eureka's Julia Davis during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka coach Jodie Fowler points a smiles at her players after a block during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Julia Davis celebrates after her kill during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Madison Scheer (15) attempts a hit past Lafayette's Layne Witherspoon (10) and Morgan Isenberg during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Paige Gordon serves during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Avery Crowder serves during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Paige Gordon passes during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Hannah Feltz (11) hits past Lafayette's Jordyn Lochmann (25) and Allison Beaton during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette coach Zach Young smiles as his team rallies to take the lead during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Jenny Nguyen serves in front of a rowdy Eureka student section during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Shannon McLain (31) hits past Eureka's Julia Davis during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Lexi Basler returns a hit during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette coach Zach Young's wife and triplets high five after the game after the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette players celebrate winning the district final after the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Allison Beaton (15) hits past Eureka's Hannah Feltz (11) and Alyce Koch during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Brooke Borgmeyer (14) hits as Eureka's Avery Crowder defends during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Mia Berg serves during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Eureka's Madison Scheer hits during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Lafayette on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette's Shannon McLain makes a pass at the net during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Lafayette players and fans celebrate winning the first set during the Class 4 District 3 championship volleyball match against Eureka on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Eureka High School in Eureka, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
EUREKA — Lafayette senior Allison Beaton remembers watching from the stands as her older sister, Ashley, helped the Lancers to the second of six successive state volleyball championships.
"I was 7 years old and I remember saying to myself, 'I want to do that some day,' " Beaton recalled.
The 6-foot power hitter will get her chance over the next 11 days.
Lafayette used a balanced attack and some stingy defense to knock off Eureka 25-22, 25-21 in the Class 4 District 3 championship match Wednesday at Eureka High.
The Lancers (28-8) advanced to face Oakville (29-2-1) in a state sectional contest Saturday in Oakville. Cor Jesu (22-5) and Jackson (28-8-3) make up the rest of the field for the sectional/quarterfinal four-team battle royale.
Beaton and her teammates turned in their strongest effort of the season in the rematch of last year's state title contest, which Eureka won 25-23, 25-23 at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
"We made the key plays at the key times," Lafayette veteran coach Zach Young said.
Lafayette came out determined to turn the tables on the Wildcats (19-10), who also won the lone regular-season meeting between the Rockwood School District rivals this season.
"The past three weeks we've been really focused in practice because we wanted to play out of our minds tonight," Lafayette senior setter Shannon McLain said. "And that's just what we did."
McLain ran a well-orchestrated attack to perfection. Beaton led the way with eight kills. Junior Morgan Isenberg added five kills and senior Brooke Borgmeyer chipped in with four. Allison Sink and Jordyn Lochmann added three each.
"Everyone contributed," Borgmeyer said. "That's the way it's been most of the season — but everyone was really on tonight."
Beaton was particularly motivated. Ashley won two titles during her tenure at Lafayette. Another sister, Amanda, who is now at Central Arkansas University, captured three.
"And I've got zero," Allison said. "For now."
The Lancers, who have won 11 of their last 13, were clicking on all cylinders in their long-awaited revenge match.
Eureka also played well, but simply came up short against a determined and fired-up group.
"We didn't necessarily do anything wrong," Eureka senior setter Avery Crowder said. "Things just didn't go our way."
The contest featured one big play after another on both sides. Each team fought point-for-point during the 58-minute affair that had a state final four feel.
Due to a change in districts, the teams met in the early rounds unlike last season, when they both reached the title match.
"It's a shame that we're both so good," Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. "And we're both so close (geographically)."
Neither team held a lead of more than four points in the contest, which featured 19 ties. No one reeled off a string of more than five points in a row.
"It's so exciting to play a match like this," Beaton said. "The crowd was great, the atmosphere was great."
Explained Folwer, "This is what volleyball is all about."
Lafayette used a 6-3 run to break a 19-19 tie and capture the opening set. Two service points from Paige Gordon and a nifty tip from McLain highlighted the mini-blitz. Borgmeyer pounded home a kill for a 22-19 lead. Beaton followed with a thunderous drive to the floor to push the advantage to 23-20.
Hannah Feltz brought the Wildcats to within 24-22 before a violation by the hosts ended the set.
The Lancers parlayed an 11-5 run into an 18-15 lead in the nightcap. An Isenberg hit off a dig by Jenny Nguyen kept the momentum in Lafayette's favor. Lexi Basler added a service point before Borgmeyer and Beaton closed the match with huge hits.
"It's special every time we play (Eureka)," Young said. "These kids know each other through club, the coaching staffs are very close. It's one of those where you hate to see somebody lose.
"Nobody deserved to lose this match."
