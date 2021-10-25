Lafayette holds off Borgia in five-set battle of area powers

Thanks to geographical boundaries and a switching of classes, Lafayette, Borgia and Eureka are all in the same district, which gave the contest a true final four feel.

"That's a shame that you have three teams that have the potential of a state title all in the same district," Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. "But that's the hand we've all been dealt."

Lafayette, which has won seven matches in a row, rolled to wins in the first two sets and built up a 14-12 lead in the third before the Knights battled back behind the hitting prowess of seniors Ella Brinkmann and Caroline Glastetter.

But Lafayette steadied the ship thanks in part to the magic words from Katz.

"She's been our voice all season," Lafayette coach Zach Young said. "We're such a chemistry driven group. Us coaches like to say, 'this is your team, make it what you want,'

Young says Katz along with seniors Amber Witt and Paige Borgmeyer, handle the leadership chores.

"All three of them are phenomenal," Young said. "With them around, (the coaches) don't have to say a lot."

Lafayette used a 6-3 run to close out the match after the teams shared the first 18 points of the fifth set.