Lafayette holds off Borgia in five-set battle of area powers

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Elizabeth Katz had her speech all prepared.
The Lafayette High senior defensive specialist stepped into her team's huddle between the fourth and fifth sets on Monday night and let the words fly.
"I just looked all of my teammates right in the eyes and said that this wasn't going to be our last ride," Katz said.
It wasn't.
With those motivational thoughts lingering in their heads, the Lancers rebounded from back-to-back losses in the third and fourth sets to claim a thrilling 25-15, 25-9, 23-25, 14-25, 15-12 victory in the Class 5 District 3 semifinal match in Washington.
Lafayette (31-4-1) will face Eureka (30-3) in the championship match at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Lancers, who won six successive state titles from 2011-2016, used the one-two hitting punch of junior Kaitlyn Little and freshman Maya Witherspoon and the senior leadership of Katz to hold off the charging Knights (30-5).
"It could have gone either way," said Little, who finished with 16 kills. "This is such a great rivalry."
The two tradition-rich powers have combined for 17 state titles and 30 final four berths with Borgia capturing 11 state championships.
Thanks to geographical boundaries and a switching of classes, Lafayette, Borgia and Eureka are all in the same district, which gave the contest a true final four feel.
"That's a shame that you have three teams that have the potential of a state title all in the same district," Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. "But that's the hand we've all been dealt."
Lafayette, which has won seven matches in a row, rolled to wins in the first two sets and built up a 14-12 lead in the third before the Knights battled back behind the hitting prowess of seniors Ella Brinkmann and Caroline Glastetter.
But Lafayette steadied the ship thanks in part to the magic words from Katz.
"She's been our voice all season," Lafayette coach Zach Young said. "We're such a chemistry driven group. Us coaches like to say, 'this is your team, make it what you want,'
Young says Katz along with seniors Amber Witt and Paige Borgmeyer, handle the leadership chores.
"All three of them are phenomenal," Young said. "With them around, (the coaches) don't have to say a lot."
Lafayette used a 6-3 run to close out the match after the teams shared the first 18 points of the fifth set.
Back-to-back kills from Witherspoon and Little broke a 9-9 tie. Borgia then committed a serve-receive error to allow the Lancers to push the lead to three.
Borgia senior Lily Brown brought her team back to within 12-11 with a pair of nifty hits. But Witherspoon responded with a well-placed tip and junior Layne Witherspoon followed with a block to push the lead back to 14-11.
Kaitlyn Patke broke the run for Borgia with a tip.
But a Borgia error on the next play allowed the Lancers to waltz off with the well-earned win.
"A lot of credit belongs to our defense and our setter (Alyssa Nelson)," Maya Witherspoon said. "There was a lot of pressure, but we brought our own energy in the end and that helped make the difference."
Borgia beat Lafayette in a five-set thriller on Oct. 12 and had won the last three between the teams.
"We love playing against them," Little said. "They are so good. They make us play (well) too."
Lafayette dominated in the early going before Borgia rallied to take a tight third set on a kill by Glastetter.
The Knights used a 7-0 run late in the fourth set to bring the contest to a deciding fifth set.
"It was just two good teams going back and forth," Steiger said. "A quick swing of momentum in the short (fifth) set. They got it and pushed out to a couple point lead and that was hard to overcome at the end."