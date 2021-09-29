Lafayette knocks off St. Dominic thanks to balanced attack

St. Dominic took control early with a 7-1 run. Robertson had three big swings and Ella Bland and Riley Robertson each had an ace to give the Crusaders an 11-5 lead.

Lafayette chipped away at the deficit until Lochman put down a kill, Elizabeth Katz followed with an ace and Nelson added a block to tie the first set at 17-all.

Risley took over for the Lancers down the stretch with a pair of kills and stuff block. Layne Witherspoon's third kill of the set clinched the opener for Lafayette.

"Trying to hit it down in the corners into the seams was kind of working pretty well, and trying to steer away from their libero (Ella Boeding), she was picking it up a lot," Nelson said.

Schreimann helped St. Dominic take control of the second set, blasting home three kills and combining with Emma Blaine for a block to give the Crusaders a 21-17 lead.

"Bree's always special," St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said of Schreimann. "She does a fantastic job for us. She's obviously our go-to and she can just put balls away like no other."

The Lancers answered and a Maya Witherspoon spike tied it at 24-all, but Robertson answered with a kill and Ella Bland followed with an ace to clinch the set for St. Dominic.