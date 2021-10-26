Lafayette outlasts Eureka in five sets to claim Class 5 District 3 crown

Eureka took control of the second set with a 9-0 run sparked by Myrick’s serve. Myrick put down three aces and Scheer blasted down a pair of kills during the salvo as the Wildcats held on to even the match at a set apiece.

Eureka rode turned that momentum into a dominating third set. Scheer put down eight kills and Olivia Hasbrook added a pair of aces as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead.

“Our coach said play for our seniors, act like everyone in here is a senior and we really we did that,” Layne Witherspoon said. “We wanted it for our seniors, and we couldn't let it be their last game.”

Maya Witherspoon helped Lafayette right the ship, blasting seven kills and Little put down a key spike in the clutch as the Lancers forced the match into a fifth set.

“Just leaning on my teammates and just being unified as a whole really helps,” Maya Witherspoon said.

The loss was the end of a stellar high school career for Scheer, who was a freshman on the Wildcats state championship team in 2018. She and fellow senior Brooklyn Mead have a special place in Fowler’s heart.