Lafayette outlasts Eureka in five sets to claim Class 5 District 3 crown

WASHINGTON — The Lafayette girls volleyball team has always preached that it is a family, and Layne Witherspoon and Maya Witherspoon took that to heart when the Lancers needed it the most.
Both sisters came up big in a tension-filled winner-take-all fifth set as Lafayette edged Eureka 25-21, 21-25, 13-25, 26-24, 15-12 to claim the Class 5 District 3 championship at Borgia on Tuesday night.
“We only have two years to play together,” said Layne Witherspoon, a junior. “So, these moments are just amazing. And I absolutely love playing with everyone, especially her.”
Maya Witherspoon, a freshman, had a team-high 18 kills, Caitlyn Little put down 12 kills and Layne Witherspoon added 10 for Lafayette (32-4-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings. Alyssa Nelson had 49 assists.
Lafayette won its 13th district title in the last 14 years and its 14th overall. The Lancers will host No. 8 Marquette (26-4-2), the District 4 winner, in a sectional match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We just really grinded,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. "We never gave up, gave ourselves a chance at the end. It could have gone either way.”
Amber Wilt came up with back-to-back blocks to give Lafayette an early lead in the fifth set.
“Amber is one of the best blockers I think we've ever had,” Young said.
A pair of Layne Witherspoon kills drew Lafayette back even and spikes from Maya Witherspoon and Little put the Lancers up for good. A Maya Witherspoon ace ended the 2 hour, 13-minute match.
“I was just ecstatic,” Maya Witherspoon said. “It's unreal.”
Lafayette earned its way to the district title, beating host Borgia in five sets the night before in the semifinals.
Lafayette, No. 1 small school Borgia and No. 1 large school Eureka are all in the same district, which gave the entire tournament a true final four feel.
“All the teams in this district are very good,” Young said. “In my opinion, there are three that deserve the first-place district trophy, and we are very thankful that’s us, but I have nothing but respect for Borgia and Eureka.”
Auburn recruit Madison Scheer put down a match-high 27 kills for Eureka (30-4).
Juliette Myrick had 31 assists to go with five kills and four aces.
“We just really couldn't find momentum in that fifth set,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “We were always catching them and that's tough.”
Lafayette took a lead in the first set by capitalizing off a shaky Eureka serve receive for several early free ball kills. Layne Witherspoon and Maya Witherspoon each put down four spikes as the Lancers took the opening frame.
Eureka took control of the second set with a 9-0 run sparked by Myrick’s serve. Myrick put down three aces and Scheer blasted down a pair of kills during the salvo as the Wildcats held on to even the match at a set apiece.
Eureka rode turned that momentum into a dominating third set. Scheer put down eight kills and Olivia Hasbrook added a pair of aces as the Wildcats took a 2-1 lead.
“Our coach said play for our seniors, act like everyone in here is a senior and we really we did that,” Layne Witherspoon said. “We wanted it for our seniors, and we couldn't let it be their last game.”
Maya Witherspoon helped Lafayette right the ship, blasting seven kills and Little put down a key spike in the clutch as the Lancers forced the match into a fifth set.
“Just leaning on my teammates and just being unified as a whole really helps,” Maya Witherspoon said.
The loss was the end of a stellar high school career for Scheer, who was a freshman on the Wildcats state championship team in 2018. She and fellow senior Brooklyn Mead have a special place in Fowler’s heart.
“I don't know Eureka volleyball without her (Scheer) and Brooklyn Mead,” Fowler said. “They came in with me. They're the only two left from that freshman class. I don't know what it's like without them. So, that was a tough huddle.”