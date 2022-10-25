Lafayette rallies past Eureka to claim 16th district crown

By Joe Harris | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
EUREKA — The Witherspoon sisters wanted at least one more match wearing the Lafayette jersey together.
On Tuesday night, they made sure it happened.
Senior Layne Witherspoon and sophomore Maya Witherspoon helped lead Lafayette to a 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 victory against host Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 girls volleyball championship in a match featuring two state powers.
“I love playing with her, I couldn't imagine not playing with her next year,” Layne Witherspoon said.
Added Maya, “I'm just so grateful that I get to play with her. It's probably one of the best things I've experienced.”
The elder Witherspoon had seven kills, but it was her block that clinched a tense fourth set and ended a rivalry showdown that lasted 1 hour, 52 minutes.
“For Layne to get that last block at the end, I mean that kid works her tail off and she’s just an awesome kid and I just love that moment for her,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said.
Lafayette (29-6), No. 1 in the
STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will host Jackson (31-4-4) in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Allison Risley had 14 kills, Maya Witherspoon had 13 kills and Caitlyn Little had 12 for Lafayette, which won its 16th district championship and 15th in the last 16 seasons. Alyssa Nelson had 44 assists.
Juliette Myrick had 12 kills and 18 assists for No. 2 Eureka (33-4). Abby Holt had 11 kills and Mia Berg and Jenna Cubbage each had 10, while Caroline Keithley had 21 assists.
“I think we started to play a little bit safe,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “The moment got pretty big. We've been preparing for that, but it just didn't come out the way that we would have hoped.”
It was the fourth season in a row Lafayette ended Eureka’s season in a district tournament. The year before that, in 2018, the Wildcats topped the Lancers in the Class 4 championship match, prompting the Missouri State High School Activities Association to move the inter-district rivals into the same district, ensuring both teams could not have a prolonged postseason in the same year.
A Berg kill gave Eureka a 23-22 late in the first set and snapped a 3-0 burst from Lafayette. A Lancers hitting error brought up set point and a Juliette Myrick kill clinched the opener for the Wildcats.
“Coming into the night we knew it could go a lot of different ways and it did go a lot of different ways at times,” Young said. “But I think our big thing is early in the year we had trouble when the wheels started to come off and put them back on again, and I'll credit our seniors and just our leadership.”
Risley put down seven kills and Maya Witherspoon added five more as Lafayette controlled play in the second set. Risley recorded a pair of aces down the stretch and Anna Kraemer’s second block of the frame evened the match at a set each.
“We were serving aggressively and then the second game, they came out and started winning right away and our kids have a tendency whenever we're losing, to take a little off at the service line,” Fowler said. “We can't do that, because part of our game and part of the reason our ball control is so good, is because we serve tough.”
Lafayette jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the third set and led throughout.
Eureka chipped away and a Myrick kill cut the Lancers’ lead to 20-19, but a Kraemer swing restored Lafayette’s advantage and Little put down a pair of kills to give the Lancers a 2-1 lead.
“We didn’t want out season to end tonight,” Risley said. “We wanted to give it everything we can and we wanted to know that we gave everything on the court.”
A Myrick kill and a Berg block gave Eureka a 16-11 lead in the fourth set.
Lafayette chipped away and a pair of Little kills evened the frame at 22-all. A net violation on the Wildcats broke a 23-23 tie and Layne Witherspoon’s solo stuff ended it.
The big play brought mixed emotions for the senior, who plays club with several Eureka players.
“I was just surprised that we won,” Layne Witherspoon said. “Happy joy that we won. I felt awful for my (club) teammates over there, but it's just such an amazing feeling.”
Class 5 District 2 championship: Lafayette def. Eureka 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior middle blocker Layne Witherspoon (10) hits through the blocking of Eureka Wildcats senior outside hitter Abby Holt (5) and Eureka Wildcats junior middle blocker Anna Wieman (12) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka players celebrate a point off a block by Eureka Wildcats junior middle blocker Anna Wieman (12) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats sophomore outside hitter Jenna Cubbage (7) hits against the blocking of Lafayette Lancers senior opposite hitter Anna Kraemer (7) and Lafayette Lancers sophomore outside hitter Maya Witherspoon (12) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior setter Juliette Myrick (8) tries to hit around the blocking of Lafayette Lancers senior outside hitter Caitlyn Little (18) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior defensive specialist Audrey Savacool (20) gets ready to serve the ball during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers junior defensive specialist Mia Moser (3) receives the serve during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior setter Juliette Myrick (8) sets the ball for Eureka Wildcats senior middle blocker Mia Berg (9) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior setter Juliette Myrick (8) stretches to try and keep the ball in play during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior defensive specialist Audrey Savacool (20) goes down to a knee to make a bump pass during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka players and fans celebrate winning the first set during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats head coach Jodie Fowler talks to her team between set 1 and set 2 during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka players celebrate a point by Eureka Wildcats junior middle blocker Anna Wieman (12) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior outside hitter Caitlyn Little (18) hits against the blocking of Eureka Wildcats senior middle blocker Mia Berg (9) and Eureka Wildcats senior setter Juliette Myrick (8) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers junior outside hitter Allison Risley (6) hits against the blocking of Eureka Wildcats senior middle blocker Mia Berg (9) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior outside hitter Caitlyn Little (18) tries to tip the ball over the blocking of Eureka Wildcats sophomore outside hitter Jenna Cubbage (7) and Eureka Wildcats senior middle blocker Mia Berg (9) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats junior middle blocker Loreli Rausch (3) tries to block the attack hit of Lafayette Lancers junior outside hitter Allison Risley (6) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior setter Juliette Myrick (8) rushes forward and bumps the ball up to keep it alive during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior defensive specialist Dana Grib (2) gets ready to receive the ball during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers junior setter Alyssa Nelson (4) sets the ball for a teammate during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior outside hitter Abby Holt (5) starts her serve during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers junior setter Alyssa Nelson (4) sets the ball during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior defensive specialist Molly Muschick (9) receives the serve during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior defensive specialist Molly Muschick (9) stretch to make a pass during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players and fans celebrate winning set 2 during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers head coach Zach Young talks to his team in between the 3rd and 4th set during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior outside hitter Abby Holt (5) tries to tip the ball over the blocking of Lafayette Lancers senior outside hitter Caitlyn Little (18) and Lafayette Lancers senior opposite hitter Anna Kraemer (7) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
The Lafayette bench reacts as Lafayette Lancers junior setter Alyssa Nelson (4) comes sliding in trying to save the ball during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior middle blocker Mia Berg (9) hits against the blocking of Lafayette Lancers junior setter Alyssa Nelson (4) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior middle blocker Layne Witherspoon (10) tips the ball over the blocking of Eureka Wildcats senior setter Caroline Keithley (6) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers junior defensive specialist Mia Moser (3) gets low to receive the ball during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Eureka Wildcats senior outside hitter Abby Holt (5) makes a bump pass during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players celebrate as the take the lead in the fourth set during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
The Lafayette bench get excited as they get closer to closing on the match during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers senior outside hitter Caitlyn Little (18) hits against the blocking of Eureka Wildcats senior setter Juliette Myrick (8) during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players and fans celebrate their victory during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players and fans celebrate their victory during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players and fans celebrate their victory during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players rush together to celebrate their victory during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players celebrate their victory during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players congratulate each other on their victory during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers sophomore outside hitter Maya Witherspoon (12) and Lafayette Lancers senior middle blocker Layne Witherspoon (10) celebrate their victory during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette Lancers junior opposite hitter Jayden Wiese (5) fights to hold back the tears after her teams loss during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players celebrate with the district championship plaque during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players celebrate with the district championship plaque during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players pose with the district championship plaque during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
10/25/22 - Layfayette at Eureka
Lafayette players and coaches pose with the district championship plaque during the class 5 district 2 championship on Tuesday Oct 25, 2022 at Eureka High School in Eureka, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.