Lafayette rallies past Eureka to claim 16th district crown

EUREKA — The Witherspoon sisters wanted at least one more match wearing the Lafayette jersey together.

On Tuesday night, they made sure it happened.

Senior Layne Witherspoon and sophomore Maya Witherspoon helped lead Lafayette to a 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 victory against host Eureka in the Class 5 District 2 girls volleyball championship in a match featuring two state powers.

“I love playing with her, I couldn't imagine not playing with her next year,” Layne Witherspoon said.

Added Maya, “I'm just so grateful that I get to play with her. It's probably one of the best things I've experienced.”

The elder Witherspoon had seven kills, but it was her block that clinched a tense fourth set and ended a rivalry showdown that lasted 1 hour, 52 minutes.

“For Layne to get that last block at the end, I mean that kid works her tail off and she’s just an awesome kid and I just love that moment for her,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said.

Lafayette (29-6), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings, will host Jackson (31-4-4) in the quarterfinals Saturday.

Allison Risley had 14 kills, Maya Witherspoon had 13 kills and Caitlyn Little had 12 for Lafayette, which won its 16th district championship and 15th in the last 16 seasons. Alyssa Nelson had 44 assists.

Juliette Myrick had 12 kills and 18 assists for No. 2 Eureka (33-4). Abby Holt had 11 kills and Mia Berg and Jenna Cubbage each had 10, while Caroline Keithley had 21 assists.

“I think we started to play a little bit safe,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “The moment got pretty big. We've been preparing for that, but it just didn't come out the way that we would have hoped.”

It was the fourth season in a row Lafayette ended Eureka’s season in a district tournament. The year before that, in 2018, the Wildcats topped the Lancers in the Class 4 championship match, prompting the Missouri State High School Activities Association to move the inter-district rivals into the same district, ensuring both teams could not have a prolonged postseason in the same year.

A Berg kill gave Eureka a 23-22 late in the first set and snapped a 3-0 burst from Lafayette. A Lancers hitting error brought up set point and a Juliette Myrick kill clinched the opener for the Wildcats.

“Coming into the night we knew it could go a lot of different ways and it did go a lot of different ways at times,” Young said. “But I think our big thing is early in the year we had trouble when the wheels started to come off and put them back on again, and I'll credit our seniors and just our leadership.”

Risley put down seven kills and Maya Witherspoon added five more as Lafayette controlled play in the second set. Risley recorded a pair of aces down the stretch and Anna Kraemer’s second block of the frame evened the match at a set each.

“We were serving aggressively and then the second game, they came out and started winning right away and our kids have a tendency whenever we're losing, to take a little off at the service line,” Fowler said. “We can't do that, because part of our game and part of the reason our ball control is so good, is because we serve tough.”

Lafayette jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the third set and led throughout.

Eureka chipped away and a Myrick kill cut the Lancers’ lead to 20-19, but a Kraemer swing restored Lafayette’s advantage and Little put down a pair of kills to give the Lancers a 2-1 lead.

“We didn’t want out season to end tonight,” Risley said. “We wanted to give it everything we can and we wanted to know that we gave everything on the court.”

A Myrick kill and a Berg block gave Eureka a 16-11 lead in the fourth set.

Lafayette chipped away and a pair of Little kills evened the frame at 22-all. A net violation on the Wildcats broke a 23-23 tie and Layne Witherspoon’s solo stuff ended it.

The big play brought mixed emotions for the senior, who plays club with several Eureka players.