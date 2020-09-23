Lafayette sweeps Incarnate Word in 'home' match in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES — It was supposed to by a statement match. Instead it turned into a celebration.
Lafayette was technically the home team as it played Incarnate Word at Olympia Sports Entertainment Events on Wednesday night. It was the first girls volleyball team between two St. Louis County schools in defiance of County Executive Sam Page’s mandate banning moderate contact sports to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Page earlier in the day announced sports such as volleyball can begin Monday. The abrupt change of course caused a range of positive emotions in players who a week ago weren’t sure if there would be a season at all.
“We were so happy,” Lafayette senior Morgan Isenberg said. “Our senior year, it's our last time to play together and we just wanted to give it one last chance.”
While the Lafayette players were grateful for the chance to even play a “home” match in St. Charles County, there is no place like home.
“Home games are a whole different feeling than away games,” senior Addison Fastenau said. “Walking on our home gym court and having our fans. It's really exciting that we don't have to keep traveling all the way out here to play games.”
Lafayette extended its celebration onto the court, needing just 62 minutes to dispatch Incarnate Word 25-12, 25-19, 25-13.
Caitlyn Little put down eight kills and Isenberg had seven kills and two blocks for Lafayette (1-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings. Jenny Nguyen ran the offense, spreading the attack between five hitters and racked up 17 assists.
“You just kind of have that excitement, you know, that it's our first match and Incarnate’s played two or three, but even just coming in today, the Incarnate players, our players, like it was just a very cordial, ‘Man, isn't this cool that we're here right now,’ feeling,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “So regardless of what was going to happen on the court, it was just neat to see teenage kids doing what they love to do.”
Lafayette looked to be in midseason form from the start, winning eight of the match’s first nine points. Little started the season with a thunderous kill, setting the tone for the Lancers.
“I was just so happy to be back on the court with everyone and actually playing in matches today,” Nguyen said. “I just felt great.”
Four kills by Isenberg early in the second set helped Lafayette jump out to a 13-4 lead.
The big leads allowed Young to use his whole bench and to practice some different rotations. He liked what he saw.
“I think we just have a bunch of really hard workers, really good kids that really like each other,” Young said. “We played hard the whole time and they play for each other and those are fun groups to coach.”
Little had a pair of kills and a block and an Elizabeth Katz ace powered Lafayette to another 13-4 lead to start the third set. Another Katz ace ended the match.
“Our setters and hitters connection was not there at all, that was very obvious,” Incarnate Word coach Shane Weber said. “And with that frustration sets in and then you try to do too much. So, then you start making errors rather than staying within system.”
Lafayette senior libero Lexi Basler led a stellar defensive effort. She credited the tight-knit nature throughout the program for getting through all the uncertainty and to play at such a high level from the start.
“Even outside of volleyball, our program we just are so close, and we keep it going into other activities, not just volleyball,” Basler said.
Emma O’Keefe had seven kills for No. 6 small Incarnate Word (2-1).
It was the first meeting in six years between the two state powers, who have 17 state titles combined. But on Wednesday, perhaps for the first and only time, the results mattered little.
“It was a night that no matter what the score was, I myself personally was very happy for everyone getting to start next Monday, playing ball in the County which is what they want to do,” Weber said.
