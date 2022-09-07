Lafayette sweeps St. Joseph's in early-season battle of top area teams

FRONTENAC — Caitlyn Little wanted to make the most out of the Lafayette High girls volleyball team's only local match this week.

In between tournaments in Florida last weekend and Kansas City this weekend, the Lancers faced a stiff test Wednesday afternoon at St. Joseph's and passed with flying colors, sweeping the Angels in three games 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 to claim the non-conference battle of two of the area's top squads.

“Most teams would think traveling every weekend is pretty hectic, but I feel like we handle it really well,” said Little, a senior outside hitter. “None of the girls seem to be tired of it. We're here to play volleyball. It's what we do.”

Lafayette (8-1), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, won five of six matches over Labor Day weekend to bring home a fifth-place finish among 75 teams at the prestigious Tournament of Champions Southeast 2022 in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

“It was a phenomenal trip. Our kids had a great time and we think we did a good job of representing Missouri and St. Louis,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “Great competition. I can't count how many two-point sets we had to where we won 29-27 or 30-28. In games like today, I think that helped us.”

The Lancers play in a quad tournament this weekend at St. Teresa's, but before they head there, they had to make it through an Angels team that had already knocked off defending Class 5 champion Cor Jesu.

Third-ranked St. Joe's (2-1) hung tough with Lafayette all afternoon, but couldn't ever quite get over the hump. The Angels didn't hold a lead until the latter stages of the third set. In each of the first two sets, there were three ties and 10 other instances where St. Joe's trailed by just a single point.

“We definitely hung in there and I think we kept in the game the whole time. We just didn't have enough to push over and ahead today,” Angels coach Jacqui Zancanata said. “We have some young players and I think that confidence that they could push ahead is something that we need to work on.”

The start of the opening set was indicative of how close the match would be throughout.

The teams traded the first seven points and neither team had a run of more than two points until Lafayette scored three straight to take an 18-13 lead. St. Joe's got its deficit back down to one at 21-20, but the Lancers tallied four of the final five points to take the opener.

“We won the first set, but maybe didn't play as clean as we'd like,” Young said. “The players kind of pulled the team aside and I think they said some good things to kind of get us on track for the last couple games.”

The second game was even tighter with the margin never rising above four.

Lafayette led by three points on nine different occasions during the set before a pair of kills by Zoe Baliva brought the Angels to within one at 19-18. But, the Lancers scored six of the final nine points and won the set on a kill by Little.

“I do feel like our hitting was on today and a lot of that goes to our back row and Alyssa (Nelson, the Lancers' setter) because we wouldn't be able to hit without them,” Little said.

The third set looked like it would be much of the same with Lafayette opening up a 14-9 lead before five straight St. Joe's points squared things at 14-14. The Angels extended that run to 8-1 overall, taking their first lead of the day at 16-15 on an Avery Scheiner kill.

“I told them that shows a lot of potential for the rest of the season, that we can stay in there, not give up in the third and push ahead,” Zancanata said. “I think that really shows our grit and our drive to be better.”

The St. Joe's lead was 21-18 when Lafayette reeled off four successive points that included a kill by Little and an ace by Nelson. After a point by the Angels, another kill by Little fueled a 3-0 surge to end the match.