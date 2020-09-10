Lane gets offense going as St. Pius X sweeps Festus

FESTUS — Kennedy Lane found her game and the St. Pius X volleyball team found its way back into the win column.
After dropping its first two matches of the season, Lane filled up the stat sheet Thursday in leading the Lancers to a 25-23, 25-9 sweep of host Festus as the teams opted for best of three in the nonconference match. State rules dictate 50 percent of a team’s matches must be in the new best-of-five set format.
“Kennedy did a great job,” St. Pius coach Shannon Leftridge said. “We got to see more offense from her, and she got a lot of chances to hit. We haven't been running our free balls as good as I like, so tonight I think she got a good chance to shine.”
Lane, a junior outside hitter, put down 12 kills to go with 2 blocks and 2 aces for St. Pius (1-2), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings.
Lane and setter Hanna Burch were on the same page all night.
“The back row was passing very well,” Lane said. “I looked at Hannah and I said, ‘We're going to do it right now.’ And we ran new plays that were different to us. We got to run fun things that we don't really ever get to play.”
Ava Werner had six kills for St. Pius, while Burch recorded 19 assists. Summer Meyer led a stout back row effort.
St. Pius won 8 of the first 10 points of the first set to take an early lead. Kirsten Schrader had a pair of kills, Lane added another and Karlie Lane put down an ace to power the Lancers’ push.
Festus chipped away. Gabbi Burkard had three spikes and Claire Martin and Lily Brickhaus each had a kill to cut the Lancers’ lead to 19-16.
Another Martin spike and a St. Pius error got the Tigers back to within one, but Kennedy Lane gave St. Pius some breathing room with two straight kills to make it 23-20.
“The block was definitely much slower than what we were used to, so I was able to get Kennedy faster balls and it was much easier for her to kill and attack off of them,” Burch said.
Festus kept coming with a Brickhaus ace and a Martin kill to cut it to 24-23, but a Tigers hitting error allowed St. Pius to escape with the opening set.
Kennedy Lane took control from there, starting the second set with a block and following that up with a pair of aces. Even when her serve wasn’t finding the floor, its pace and movement kept Festus scrambling out of system resulting in several hitting errors and a Werner spike off a free ball as the Lancers raced out to a 9-0 lead.
“I've been kind of off with my serving and tonight I thought, ‘You know what? I'm going to try something new, hit every ball as hard as I can, controlled,’” Kennedy Lane said. “And it seemed to work tonight.”
With the court tilted in its favor, the Lancers kept their foot on the gas pulling away from Festus by winning 7 of the last 9 points. Kills by Kennedy Lane and Werner clinched the match.
“Blocking was key tonight because our blocking against Seckman and Jackson was a bit non-existent, so I told them it felt good to finally be a blocking team,” Leftridge said. “We came out strong and didn't let them close in at all so that was great.”
Brickhaus had six kills and Burkard put down four more for Festus (0-4). Madison McHawes and Hannah Warfel combined for 14 assists.
Festus coach Karen Biehle said her team is scrambling without standout outside hitter Kinsey Benack who is dealing with a knee injury.
“So, we're just trying to mix and match, trying to see the best we can,” Biehle said. “Gave them a good first game, they were someplace else was the second game, but overall, they're going to keep fighting.”
09/10/20 - Girls Volleyball - St. Pius X at Festus
