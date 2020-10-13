Lane, Meyer lead St. Pius X sweep of Crystal City

CRYSTAL CITY — St. Pius X junior Kennedy Lane had no interest in playing extra volleyball.
After a dominating first two sets by the Lancers against Crystal City, Lane found herself in the unfamiliar role of cheerleader as coach Shannon Leftridge emptied her bench in a JCAA small-schools division match Tuesday night.
“It was fun being able to talk to other people and cheering with my teammates rather than being on the court,” Lane said. “I mean, it's even more bonding time with my team on the bench, and you can kind of see what's going on more on the court and then when I go in it's easy to know where I'm supposed to go and what spots are open.”
Lane proved to be a keen observer.
After Crystal City seized the momentum in the third set and threatened to extend the match, Lane and the other Lancers starters came back in. Lane quickly put down six kills to restore order and lead visiting St. Pius to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-23 sweep.
“She's always intense, she's never lacked the intensity and she's never lacked the work ethic, that's always been consistent, which you can't ask for more than that in a player,” Leftridge said of Lane. “But just kind of having that mental growth. She's the one that gets all the kills, but she's really about her team and putting her team in the best position.”
Lane finished with 16 kills and added three aces for St. Pius (13-6-3, 4-0), No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports small schools rankings. Amelia Rixford added five kills and Delaney Eggemeyer and Sarah Wells combined for 26 assists.
Libero Summer Meyer added a pair of aces to a stellar defensive effort. Meyer’s play on the back row led Leftridge to go with her at libero, marking the first time she has used a libero since taking over the St. Pius program in 2017.
“I'm kind of picky about whether I have a libero or not,” Leftridge said. “They had better be heads above everyone and I feel like this year she's ready. She stepped into that role and there's so much more to it than just being a good defender. She's got the mental game and she's positive, and she brings the energy. She's real enthusiastic. You can't have a quiet libero.”
St. Pius wasted no time setting the tone, winning 16 of the opening set’s first 18 points. Wells, Kennedy Lane and Meyer each had an ace and Lane and Rixford each had a pair of kills for the Lancers.
Karlie Lane put down two more aces as St. Pius continued to build on its lead and Kennedy Lane added two more spikes to help wrap up the opening set.
Kennedy Lane helped the Lancers get off to another fast start in the second set with four kills.
Crystal City answered with a Mollie Clemmons kill and a Kate Eisenbeis block, but a Meyer ace thwarted any momentum gained by the Hornets and a pair of Kennedy Lane swings clinched the second set for St. Pius.
The Lancers put down nine total aces, including three each by Kennedy Lane and Karlie Lane.
“We practice serving a lot so it's good to see it translate in games,” Meyer said. “I think that's another momentum starter. It just gets the game going off strong.”
Aces from Clemmons and Abbie Edwards helped Crystal City (7-6, 1-4) jump out to an 11-5 lead in the third set, prompting Kennedy Lane to re-enter the match.
Clemmons, Edwards and Annie Waites each had four kills for the Hornets.
“Our goal was to make them put their starters back in, and they did,” Crystal City coach Krystin Shaffer said. “I'm not expecting a win against a team like that, I'm expecting good competitive play. And for us to have small goals and reach those goals, that's what we did.”
Kennedy Lance put down three straight kills to get the Lancers back in the third set.
“Just to know that I got her back and to watch her do her thing, it's really fun,” Meyer said of Kennedy Lane.
St. Pius completed the sweep with the help of a Hanna Burch block and two spikes from Kirsten Schrader.
Crystal City just got two starters back from coronavirus quarantine and they were thrown into game action without any practices after a two-week hiatus.
“We’re learning how to play together again,” Shaffer said. “So that's frustrating and it's hard because it essentially starting from scratch. I don't know that practices would have made a difference, but I do think that we would have felt a little bit better.”
