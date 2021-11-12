Lombard Montini overwhelms Mater Dei in Class 2A state semifinal triumph

Montini recorded nine blocks and used its intimidation up front to throw the Knights' offense out of system.

"Their blockers were everywhere, they were hard to work around," Rakers said.

Added senior hitter Tori Mohesky, "We knew what to expect, but we still couldn't get our offense going."

The hard-hitting Mohesky, who is bound for Eastern Illinois University, led Mater Dei's attack with seven of her team's season-low 11 kills.

"We tried so many different things, different people hitting in different places," senior hitter Riley Kleber said. "Nothing worked out for us."

Montini, located in the Chicago suburb of Lombard, knocked off Mater Dei 25-15, 25-16 in the Quincy Notre Dame Tournament just 20 days ago.

The Knights tried a few new twists in the rematch.

"We switched things around and I think we were a little uncomfortable in our new positions," Mohesky said.

Montini 6-foot senior Paige Pickering was a two-way force at the net with a match-high 10 kills and two blocks.