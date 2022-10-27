Lutheran St. Charles sweeps John Burroughs to reach Class 3 quarterfinals

ST. PETERS — Senior captain Mattie Reynolds kills it as an outside hitter for the Lutheran St. Charles Cougars.

Reynolds, who topped 1,000 career kills earlier this season, helped spark the Cougars to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 victory over the John Burroughs Bombers in a Class 3 girls volleyball sectional Thursday night.

The 5-foot-10 Reynolds made numerous big kills to keep the Cougars in control throughout the match.

Lutheran St. Charles (23-15) advanced to play the Blair Oaks Falcons (30-3-1) in a quarterfinal match Saturday. Blair Oaks will host the match at a time to be determined. They have two common opponents this season in Eldon and Jefferson City. The Cougars won both of those matches while the Falcons lost to Jefferson City.

The Cougars reached quarterfinals last year but lost to eventual state champion Westminster. The Lutheran St. Charles volleyball program has two state championships — 2004 and 2015 — and three second-place finishes.

"I'm excited. We're all excited," Reynolds said. "We wanted to get there. I'm confident. I think we'll all come together and play hard because we all know this is the time to do it. We've got a really good shot. For sure, we can do it. We have to stick together and we can get it done."

Lutheran St. Charles coach Rachel Versemann liked what she saw from her club.

"It was good to see us put three good sets together and play solid the whole time," Versemann said. "When our offense starts clicking, I feel like we're hard to beat. This win (Thursday) takes us one step closer. We're ready for Saturday and excited to play."

Sophomore setter Katelyn Diani-O'Day showed what she can do. Her contributions added up to help the Cougars win.

But she deflected on her play to note the team worked hard as a group to get achieve this victory.

"It was something else, honestly," Diani-O'Day said. "We just went out there and delivered. We did have a lot of confidence. We've worked very hard in practice. We've worked on everything. We've watched film. We've taken notes. We try be as prepared as we can be and we were tonight"

John Burroughs (15-16-1) started strong. The Bombers led 13-8 in the first set. The Cougars knew they were capable of playing better.

"We picked up our attitudes," Diani-O'Day said. "We were kind of down on ourselves. We had made a couple of mistakes. We turned it around and regained our confidence and just played our game."

The trio of Reynolds, sophomore Aubrey Goellner and sophomore Lacey Zumbehl certainly picked up the pace. They combined to help the Cougars reel off eight consecutive points for a 16-13 lead. Lutheran St. Charles stayed in control and closed out the set.

"Mattie is our team captain and team leader," Versemann said. "If we can just give her the ball, she can do the job."

Bombers coach Jason Ward thought his team did not help itself in the match.

"Too many unforced errors," Ward said. "It's hard to win against a good, solid team doing that. Lutheran St. Charles has a good team. They played very well. Hats off to them. They deserved to win. We just couldn't get in a rhythm. We didn't play as well as we are capable of. "

In the second set, John Burroughs stayed with the Cougars. It was tied 10-10 before Lutheran St. Charles took control with Reynolds scoring several kills in building an 18-11 bulge.

"Yeah, that's my thing," Reynolds said about getting key kills in big situations."

The Cougars did not want it to go past the third set.

"We just wanted to take it in three sets and not have any letups," Versemann said. "We did a really good job on staying focused so we could finish strong. I was really proud of the teamwork we had."

Lutheran St. Charles jumped out to a 5-0 leads and was ahead 12-7 when the Bombers called a time out. It didn't help. The Cougars maintained their advantage.

"They were just able to capitalize on things," Ward said. "They got the momentum and kept it."

The match point came on a John Burroughs serve that sailed out of bounds setting of a joyful celebration by Lutheran St. Charles.

Goellner recently was promoted from the junior varsity. She played well in the match and made several big contributions.

"She came up and she's done really well," Reynolds said. "She's adjusting. She plays really hard. That's what we need."

Versemann agreed.

"We just brought Aubrey up and she's playing well on the right side for us," Versemann said. "She's played JV all season but she's given us a good strong block on that right side and helped get us into postseason."

In one of the breaks, the song "Taking Care Of Business" blared out.