St. Francis Borgia players and coaches celebrate their victory in the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Borgia players celebrate a point from the play by St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights Abby Lynn (1) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Logan-Rogersville Wildcats senior Claire Taylor (8) tries to tip the ball over St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights Abby Lynn (1) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Borgia fans celebrate a point off a block during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights C.J. Steiger cheers his team on during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Kaitlyn Patke (9) tries to block the attack hit of Logan-Rogersville Wildcats senior Birdie Hendrickson (1) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Lily Brown (3) hits against the blocking of Logan-Rogersville Wildcats senior Birdie Hendrickson (1) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights Abby Lynn (1) and St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Lynsey Batson (8) can't get the block during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Lynsey Batson (8) hits against the blocking of Logan-Rogersville Wildcats senior Claire Taylor (8) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights senior Anna Eckelkamp (6) with a bump pass during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights senior Anna Eckelkamp (6) receives the serve during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Anne Arand (10) dives to make a bump pass during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights junior Gabby Mattli (11) gets ready to serve the ball during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights senior Anna Eckelkamp (6) gets low to receive the serve during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Anne Arand (10) celebrates a point off a long rally during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Kaitlyn Patke (9) hits against the blocking of Logan-Rogersville Wildcats senior Libby Kish (16) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Kaitlyn Patke (9) hits past the blocking of Logan-Rogersville Wildcats junior Ashley Warren (6) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Lynsey Batson (8) hits between the blocking of Logan-Rogersville Wildcats junior Ashley Warren (6) and Logan-Rogersville Wildcats senior Libby Kish (16) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Logan-Rogersville Wildcats senior Birdie Hendrickson (1) powers the ball through the blocking of St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Ella Brinkmann (5) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Logan-Rogersville players celebrate a pint in the first game during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Lily Brown (3) hits the ball past the blocking of Logan-Rogersville Wildcats junior Samantha Thompson (18) during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights sophomore Lily Brown (3), St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights Abby Lynn (1) and St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights junior Gabby Mattli (11) celebrate a point during the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Francis Borgia players and coaches celebrate their victory in the Missouri Class 3 State Championship on Saturday, November 09, 2019 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CAPE GIRARDEAU — Borgia senior setter Abby Lynn never cries.
She did on Saturday night.
Lynn couldn’t help but shed some tears of joy after leading the Knights to a 25-15, 18-25, 25-20 victory over Logan-Rogersville in the Class 3 state volleyball championship match at Show Me Center.
“I can’t even put into words how special this is,” Lynn said. “It’s just a moment that you never forget for the rest of your life.”
Borgia claimed its 11th state title, tying it with Incarnate Word for second most in state history. Hermann, which won the Class 2 championship earlier in the day, has 14.
For Lynn, the quest for No. 11 was personal after being a part of Knights teams that finished third in 2018 and 2016.
“We didn’t care what the score was, we kept trying to push every point," Lynn said. "Even when we were down in the second set, we didn’t care. We had to keep pushing. We had to keep our momentum up.”
Ella Brinkmann put down 12 kills and Lynsey Batson added 10 for Borgia (33-4-1). Lynn had 38 assists and three Borgia defenders had double-digit digs (Brinkmann 18, Anne Arand 14 and Lynn 13).
Birdie Hendrickson had 19 kills for Logan-Rogersville (35-5-1), the defending Class 3 champion. Claire Taylor had 10 kills and Samantha Thompson had 33 assists.
Borgia took advantage of a pair of Logan-Rogersville hitting errors to take an early lead in the third set. Batson followed with a spike, Lynn scored on a push and Gabby Mattli’s diving dig found the floor on the other side of the net to give the Knights a 10-6 lead.
“Just grinding it out like they have all season,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “Nothing spectacular, just one point at a time. Amazing group effort all around.”
Logan-Rogersville came back to tie it 16-all on two straight Taylor kills.
Kills by Caroline Glastetter and Brinkmann regained the lead for the Knights and a Batson block on Hendrickson gave Borgia a 21-18 lead.
“We had to be calm, we had to stick together as a team, we had to keep fighting,” Brinkmann said. “I think that’s what we did.”
Brinkmann put down two more spikes to bring up match point, where Lynn found Batson in the middle for the title-clinching laser.
“I wanted it so bad,” Batson said. “I wanted to end it right then and there and I just swung away.”
Logan-Rogersville got off to a quick start behind a pair of Hendrickson kills and a McKinzie Thompson ace to take a 5-1 lead.
But Borgia responded with an 8-1 run. Brinkman had a kill and an ace, Batson had a pair of spikes and Lynn came up with a tip to give the Knights a 15-11 lead.
A Lynn ace kept the momentum on the Knights side. Lynn then found Kaitlyn Patke and Brinkmann for kills to give Borgia a 22-15 lead.
Batson blasted home a free-ball after Logan-Rogersville was called for a double hit and a Patke ace clinched the opener for the Knights.
Logan-Rogersville again took an early lead in the second set. Libby Kish had a pair of spikes and Taylor put down another to give the Wildcats a 10-5 lead.
This time Logan-Rogersville didn’t let go of the momentum. Hendrickson had a pair of drives and a block and Samantha Thompson put down an ace to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 17-8.
Lynn came up with a block and found Brinkmann and Batson for kills as Borgia tried to rally late.
But a Kish kill restored order for the Wildcats and a Borgia hitting error sent the match to a third set.
“They knew they were just going to leave it all out there and they played amazing,” Steiger said. “Top to bottom it was just an amazing match.”
