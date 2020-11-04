Lyon caps comeback from heart ailment to lead O'Fallon Christian's first trip to state

"It's a big deal for her to be back here," Hellebusch said. "For herself — and for the rest of the team."

Gradually, Lyon worked herself back into shape. She competed in four club tournaments for her Rockwood Thunder team in December, January and February after getting the go-ahead from physicians.

But her comeback wasn't totally complete until she returned to O'Fallon Christian for its first match of the 2020 season Sept. 3 at Borgia. Lyon had 16 service points and seven kills.

"Just to be back playing with my friends, as a senior, given all I went through, it's a feeling I can't describe," Lyon said.

Not only has Lyon fit back into her usual starting role as setter, but she has taken on some extra duties this season. She also plays middle blocker during the three rotations when she is not in the back row.

Her skill set shines as bright as ever.

"I don't think she's missed a beat," Hellebusch said.

Lyon has a team-high 169 assists and runs the offensive like a finely tuned machine. Plus, she has added a team-best 41 blocks from the front row along with 96 kills.