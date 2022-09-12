'Mama' knows best as Burch leads St. Pius X over Nerinx Hall in five-set marathon

WEBSTER GROVES — St. Pius X senior Hanna Burch’s teammates affectionately call her “Mama Burch.”

The lone senior on a talented Lancers girls volleyball squad, Burch takes her leadership role to heart.

“There's a lot that is behind me and I'm thankful that I am the only one leaving because next year they are going to be even better,” Burch said.

The present is looking pretty good as well.

St. Pius stayed undefeated with a 23-25, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13 win Monday in a nonconference match at Nerinx Hall.

The win was not possible without Burch filling her other role as the Lancers’ Swiss army knife. Burch took swings from the right side, played part of the match as a setter and was strong defensively.

“She's just that type of player,” St. Pius coach Shannon Leftridge said. “If I asked her to be libero, she'd probably say, ‘All right, give me the jersey.’ She’ll do whatever a coach wants, and she gives it 100 percent.”

Burch has played every position on the court since her freshman year for the Lancers. This year was no different as she moved from setter to the right side with the arrival of talented freshman setter Elena Ruble.

“I love that I can be used in literally every aspect no matter what,” Burch said. “If we're down in setting, if we're down in hitting, I love being able to just know that Shannon can rely on me and so can my teammates.”

Burch came up big time and time again throughout the match, including three key kills in the fifth set before Bennett Raterman ended the 2 hour, 5-minute match with two straight kills.

Hannah Leftridge, the area’s kills leader, put down a match-high 22 for St. Pius (9-0), No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings. Raterman had 14 kills and two blocks and Burch put down 14 kills with eight assists and two aces. Ruble had 46 assists.

“We learned so much from tonight, just how to climb out of a hole and get ourselves back on top,” Hannah Leftridge said.

Suzannah Veltz had 12 kills and three blocks for Nerinx Hall (8-2), the No. 9 large school. Briana Jones had nine kills, Hannah Whatley-Blaine put down eight and Taylor Reynolds had 34 assists.

Burch earned the respect of Nerinx coach Ed Naeger.

“Last year she was a solid player, but she's really improved,” Naeger said. “The way that she utilized our block, hitting off the block, she was probably the difference maker.”

Reynolds found Whatley-Blaine for a kill to snap a 23-all tie in the first set and clinched the opener for Nerinx with an ace on the next point. The ace capped a strong first set for the Markers setter, who had a kill, nine assists and three key blocks in the first frame.

St. Pius X jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the second set and never looked back. Burch provided the spark with an early ace and by finding Ratterman for a set-opening kill. Raterman came up with a pair of blocks and Hannah Leftridge blasted seven kills as the Lancers evened the match at a set apiece.

“Elena was struggling a little bit so we kind of switched it up,” Shannon Leftridge said. “Burch is always like got our backup hands, so we kind of went to a 6-2 that set to kind of get back and try to get our hitters some good balls to swing at and then we did go back to that 5-1 because Elena and Bennett they just have a great connection.”

The liberos, St. Pius’ Karlie Lane and Nerinx’s Ella Gaona, took turns making highlight-reel plays in a tightly played third set. Gaona, a Florida State recruit, also put on a defensive display in the fifth set trying to keep the Markers in it.

“Her athleticism is tough to match,” Naeger said. “She reads the ball really well. We need to do a better job of getting hands on the ball. She was getting beat up pretty good. They're beating us through the seams.”

Nerinx fought off a set point with a Whatley-Blaine kill. Veltz followed with a block and a kill, her fourth of the set, to give the Markers a 2-1 lead.

Raterman put down three kills to spark a 7-0 run as St. Pius took control late in the fourth set. Hannah Leftridge and Burch combined for seven kills and, fittingly, Raterman’s sixth kill of the frame sent the match to a winner-take-all fifth set.