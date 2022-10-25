Maplewood-Richmond Heights feeds off home cooking to knock off rival Brentwood in district title match

MAPLEWOOD — The crowd was loud enough Tuesday that it rattled the windows on the houses two streets over.

And they were screaming Mary Akakpo-Lado's name so loudly it echoed throughout the arena.

A boost of adrenaline flooded Akakpo-Lado's system when she heard the chants from the home fans who the senior on the court for the final set.

So of course Akakpo-Lado felt some nerves when she stepped onto the court.

"The whole school was yelling my name, that can be a little nerve-wracking," Akakpo-Lado said. "But hearing that, it encouraged me to have fun out there and play like it's my last game."

The reserve player nearly brought down the house with a diving assist in the third and final set as the Blue Devils defeated rival Brentwood 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 in the Class 2 District 4 girls volleyball final at Maplewood-Richmond Heights High School.

"That's huge for Mary and the crowd. She's the sweetest, nicest, most giving person," Maplewood-Richmond Heights coach Cheryl Carmon said. "She's come a long way, too, and it was a blessing to get her in the game. That was an amazing dive on her part."

Maplewood-Richmond Heights (17-12) advanced to play host to Jefferson (28-5-1) in the Class 2 sectional round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

It's the first district title for the Blue Devils since winning the Class 2 District 5 title in 2019.

"It sounds great and it's even sweeter that we beat our biggest rivals Brentwood for it," Carmon said.

When Akakpo-Lado was inserted into the lineup, the Blue Devils held a commanding 22-17 lead. The Eagles mounted a comeback to cut their deficit to 23-20 before Akakpo-Lado saw an errant ball sailing toward an empty spot on the court.

The senior didn't have time to think — she just reacted.

"I knew I was going to be able to touch it and when I hit it, I knew it would lead to a point," Akakpo-Lado said.

Sacrificing her body, she got the ball high enough for a teammate to slam down the kill and move them within a point of the title, which sophomore Breanna Patterson delivered.

"It feels amazing," Patterson said. "Especially with that last point — that was really nice."

A sophomore, Patterson led the Blue Devils with seven kills. That's a far cry from her one kill in the season opener against Valley Park.

"She's my most improved player this season," Carmon said. "At the beginning of the year, her hits didn't look like that at the beginning of the season. She's come a long way. She was all limbs and didn't know what to do with them at first and we've worked hard on the hitting for her."

Senior Meg Hofer led Maplewood with 10 assists and junior Maddie Dittrich dished out seven filling in for injured teammate Ellie Dillon.

The Blue Devils only trailed once, an 8-4 deficit in the second set before Carmon had to burn the lone timeout of the match.

"It was an emotional talk," Maddie Dittrich said. "She just hyped us up."

Coming out of the timeout, the Blue Devils got a roll to rally past past Brentwood (12-12-2).

The Eagles burned a timeout in the midst of a 5-1 run before the Blue Devils poured it on with a back-breaking 10-0 run.

"I feel like their crowd played a lot into it," Brentwood coach Marissa St. Clair said. "The crowd got into our heads and once we made one mistake, it was over. Maplewood was able to pick up on where we weren't."

The Eagles graduate nine seniors from a class that had Brentwood in back-to-back district title matches for the first time since 2014-15.