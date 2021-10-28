Marquette breaks 21-match losing streak to Lafayette with epic Class 5 sectional win

WILDWOOD — Madilyn Sell was just a year old. Her teammates were either still in diapers or not even born.
It was Oct. 26, 2005, and it was the last time the Marquette girls volleyball team beat rival Lafayette.
Until Thursday.
Behind two epic come-from-behind wins in the first and fifth sets, the Mustangs edged the Lancers 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 25-21, 17-15 to break a 21-match series losing streak in a Class 5 sectional match at Lafayette that had every bit of a final four feel to it.
“It means so much. We've worked so incredibly hard for this. To be able to bring this back to our program, our school and our community is absolutely huge,” said Sell, who committed to Mizzou her sophomore year. “At this time last year, I was in a leg brace unable to play because of surgery for a knee replacement. To be able to do this after coming back from that is absolutely indescribable and I owe it all to my team.”
Marquette (25-6-2), the No. 8 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, advanced to play at No. 3 Cor Jesu (20-5-3) in a Class 5 quarterfinal match Saturday afternoon. It will be the Mustangs' first state quarterfinal appearance since 2013.
“Unbelievable. They wanted it. They just absolutely wanted it and worked their tails off. We've been fighting for this for so long and I could not be more thrilled for them,” Marquette coach Tammy Becker said. “It's a huge win for Marquette. They (Lafayette) are a legend. That team is incredible. Hat's off to Zach (Young, the Lancers coach). He came up and gave me a hug and said he was super happy for me.”
Top-ranked Lafayette (32-5-1), which won six successive state titles from 2011-2016 and was state runner-up in both 2018 and 2019, fell short in its bid for a first quarterfinal appearance since that 2019 squad.
“It was a great atmosphere tonight and our last four or five matches have been that way,” Young said. “Our kids gave it everything they had, but hat's off to Marquette. They played really well. Tammy works her butt off, she's a great coach. I'm happy for her and her program, but obviously sad for us.”
Marquette pulled off two comebacks in the first and fifth sets. The one in the first set was an epic rally when it looked like defeat was at hand. The one in the last set came at the most opportune time.
“We keep talking about not getting in holes and fighting our way back out, but for whatever reason, maybe that just motivates them because they fight harder when they're in a hole,” Becker said.
Sell would prefer not to keep having the heart-stopping comebacks.
“You can call us (the comeback kids), but let's hope moving forward that's not the case so much,” she said. “We've definitely got to probably work on that a little bit.”
Other than a couple early spots in the first set, the Lancers led the majority of the opening set. They were up 23-17 and seemingly in control. But the Mustangs reeled off eight consecutive points for a stunning, tone-setting victory. Sell capped it off with a kill.
“I think that is exactly what set us off and led us in the right direction for the rest of the game,” Sell said. “It showed us we could do anything we put our minds to.”
Lafayette rebounded from the tough setback to claim the next two sets.
The third set saw the Lancers lead most of the way until the Mustangs took a 17-16 lead. Marquette had a chance to close it out, up 24-23 with set point, but Lafayette claimed the last three points to take a 2-1 lead.
“I credit our seniors, Liz Katz, Amber Wilt and Paige Borgmeyer,” Young said. “They're the voice of our team and they settled us down after the first and kept us focused. They've just been amazing all year.”
The Mustangs jumped ahead 7-1 in the fourth set, but the Lancers answered Marquette's seven successive points with seven in a row of their own. The lead changed hands five more times before the Mustangs grabbed it for good at 17-16. Setter Ella Keevan closed out the four-point win with a perfectly placed ball down the line.
Things went Lafayette's way early in the decisive fifth set as it jumped out to an 11-7 lead, but four consecutive Marquette points knotted it 11-11. There were four more ties at 12-12, 13-13, 14-14 and 15-15 in the hotly contested final frame until two Lancers hitting errors in a row brought an end to the epic streak and brought the Marquette student section on to the Lafayette gym floor in celebration.
“That moment was the best thing I felt in my entire life,” Sell said. “I'm so happy for my teammates and my coaches and how hard everybody works. It's for them, for sure.”
Marquette will now turn its focus on to Cor Jesu, a team the Mustangs lost 3-0 against just 15 days ago.
“They're a great program, but when we played them it was our senior night and I don't know that we were mentally there,” Becker said. “So, that's gonna be our focus in practice (Friday). We have to make sure we're mentally ready.”