Marquette breaks 21-match losing streak to Lafayette with epic Class 5 sectional win

Top-ranked Lafayette (32-5-1), which won six successive state titles from 2011-2016 and was state runner-up in both 2018 and 2019, fell short in its bid for a first quarterfinal appearance since that 2019 squad.

“It was a great atmosphere tonight and our last four or five matches have been that way,” Young said. “Our kids gave it everything they had, but hat's off to Marquette. They played really well. Tammy works her butt off, she's a great coach. I'm happy for her and her program, but obviously sad for us.”

Marquette pulled off two comebacks in the first and fifth sets. The one in the first set was an epic rally when it looked like defeat was at hand. The one in the last set came at the most opportune time.

“We keep talking about not getting in holes and fighting our way back out, but for whatever reason, maybe that just motivates them because they fight harder when they're in a hole,” Becker said.

Sell would prefer not to keep having the heart-stopping comebacks.

“You can call us (the comeback kids), but let's hope moving forward that's not the case so much,” she said. “We've definitely got to probably work on that a little bit.”