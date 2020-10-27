Marquette sweeps Francis Howell North, claims first district title since 2013

ST. CHARLES — Marquette junior Maya Esparza isn’t scared anymore.
The 6-foot junior said she had a few jitters early this season after being moved from JV to the varsity to fill the shoes of injured teammate Madilyn Sell in the middle of the Mustangs front row.
Now she might simply be scary good.
Esparza and fellow middle blocker Jenna Gruender led Marquette as it swept host Francis Howell North 25-21, 25-18, 25-12 to claim the Class 5 District 5 girls volleyball championship Tuesday. It is the sixth district title but first since 2013 for the Mustangs.
“It means so much because we've been through so much,” Marquette coach Tammy Becker said. “We didn't know we were going to even have a season. It just seemed like there were just so many roadblocks. They wanted it.”
Marquette (10-4), which has won seven consecutive matches, will play at the District 7 winner — either Francis Howell or Timberland — Saturday in a Class 5 sectional. The District 7 final is Thursday.
Esparza had eight kills and six blocks and Gruender added four kills and a block for the Mustangs. Adison Davidson had 11 kills, Mia Scanlon had 10 and Olivia Meier had 29 assists to go with five kills.
“I was really really scared getting into the season, but I think what I'm doing right now is probably some of the best volleyball I've ever played in my life,” Esparza said.
Howell North (8-11-1) took an early lead in the first set off of Brianna Wortman’s aggressive serving. Wortman had three aces to fuel a 7-0 run to give the Knights a 12-6 lead.
Marquette responded by winning the next seven points. Davidson’s third kill of the salvo gave the Mustangs a 13-2 lead.
“They were six inches taller than us on the outside positions and in the middle position and we just don't have height,” North coach Kent Stover said. “We played really well, but we just don't have a ton of tall people.”
Marquette pulled away late, winning four of the last five points of the first set. An Esparza block and a Schultheiss ace helped the Mustangs take the opening frame.
North again took an early lead in the second set behind aces from Brandi Stover and Jordan Slusser, only to see Marquette come storming back. Four consecutive kills by Scanlon, a 5-foot-10 freshman, ignited a 6-0 run to give the Mustangs a 14-12 lead.
“They called the timeout on the other side and we were like Mia is hitting all the hard balls right now so let's feed her as much as possible,” Meier said.
Gruender took over for Marquette down the stretch. The 6-foot senior middle hitter had a block and four kills as the Mustangs pulled away late in the second set.
Marquette raced out to an 11-3 lead to start the third set. Esparza had a pair of blocks and a spike to pace the Mustangs.
“I couldn't ask for anything better,” Becker said of the play of her middle blockers. “They were completely unstoppable.”
Esparza continued her onslaught with two more stuffs and another kill to help grow the Mustangs’ lead to 20-9. Davidson’s fifth kill of the set ended the 1 hour, 3-minute contest.
Cate Hahn had nine kills and Wortman added eight for North. Brandi Stover had 18 assists.
“I graduate three seniors, the rest of my underclassmen are coming back, so we should be really good,” Kent Stover said. “The three seniors I'm missing are probably three of our better players, but we've still got a bunch of kids coming back and we put a bunch of kids on our bench this year so they got a lot of practice.”
Marquette vs Francis Howell North volleyball
