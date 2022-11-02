Mascoutah comes up short in 3A sectional final to Taylorville

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Delaney Morio waited patiently for a sign.

The Mascoutah High senior setter was looking for one signature play that would light a fire under her teammates in their Class 3A Centralia Sectional girls volleyball championship match Wednesday against Taylorville.

It never came.

Taylorville claimed all the crunch-time points down the stretch to post a 25-23, 25-22 win in the contest at Centralia High.

Mascoutah's quest for its first sectional title since 2016 came crashing to an end under a barrage of errors.

"Some days you have it, some days you don't," Morio said. "We definitely didn't have it (Wednesday night)."

Mascoutah (32-6) came into the contest riding a seven-match winning streak. It had won 12 of its previous 13 contests, including a three-set triumph Sept. 30 over Taylorville in the Riverton Tournament.

The Indians were on target to claim a third trip to the state tournament in eight years. They were peaking at the right time and veteran coach Todd Gober felt good about the direction of his group.

But they never seemed to appear comfortable against the Tornadoes, who were bent on revenge after the loss to Mascoutah 33 days ago.

"We didn't want to lose to them twice and we were so close the first time," Taylorville coach Kim Peabody said. "The girls wanted to give it everything they had."

Mascoutah held leads of 21-16 in the opening set and 22-20 in the nightcap.

A couple points here and there could have possibly changed the outcome.

"We had them where we wanted them and then we gave back the momentum," Gober said. "We just weren't able to get our offense going the way we wanted to."

The tightly played 48-minute affair featured 19 ties. Neither team trailed by more than five points the entire night.

"We didn't have it and they played a heck of a game," Morio said. "Props to them."

Mascoutah showed a few brief flashes of top form. Senior setter Cheyanne Kimmle served six successive points to put her team up 20-15 in the opener. Annelise Beck added a pair of kills to the run. Sophia Loden started the streak with a hit. A well-placed tip by Beck pumped the lead to five.

But Taylorville (29-9-1) responded to close the game on a 9-2 run. Two of the points came on serve receive errors by the Indians.

Mascoutah battled back from an early 6-3 deficit in the nightcap behind kills from Ashlynn Hughes and Sarah Whittom. Jami Love and Loden combined on a double block, and Claire Stookey added a couple service points to put the Indians up 22-20.

But the revenged-minded Tornadoes reeled off the final five points to send them into the Elite Eight.

"We knew they had such a strong front line, so we wanted to serve aggressively and keep them out of system," Peabody said. "That was one of the things we figured we'd have to do — and we did it."

The Indians put together a strong season, which included five different winning streaks of five matches or more.

"It's a tough way to end," Gober said. "They made us play poorly. But we had a good group of seniors (nine) and they worked hard. That's all I can ask."