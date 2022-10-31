Mascoutah overwhelms Herrin en route to the 3A sectional title match

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Sophia Loden went up the first time and put the force of a sledgehammer behind the ball.

The Mascoutah senior blinked when the ball got blocked back at her. But instead of backing down, she smashed the ball again.

And again.

Finally, on the fourth slam, Loden's attack hit the deck.

"We practice it all the time, so it's natural to be ready for it to come back over," Loden said. "It's never over until the whistle blows. I just wanted to get the point. I didn't care how we got it."

Mascoutah flashed a fully loaded arsenal of weapons, Loden just one of many, as it cruised to a 25-18, 25-9 victory over Herrin in a Class 3A Centralia Sectional semifinal match Monday at Centralia High School.

Mascoutah (32-5) advanced to face off with Taylorville (28-9-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sectional final.

It's the first time since 2016 that Mascoutah will play for a sectional title.

"Sounds great. It's been a few years since we've been there, so it's nice to be back," Mascoutah coach Todd Gober said. "I've got a great group of seniors that are leading the way. I think the whole team has great chemistry. I'm excited."

Loden's four-attack kill in the second set was just one of many for the senior outside hitter. The 5-foot-11 hitter had a team-leading eight kills, but Mascoutah brought a multitude of weapons to bear against Herrin (14-19-1).

Freshman Avery Boehm picked up five kills, senior Sarah Whittom registered four, and junior Allie Becker had up three in the first set.

For senior setter Delaney Morio, it was a feast to her eyes as she set the ball.

"In any situation, I know I'll have three good options to put up the ball to," Morio said. "The back row is so reliable this year, it's just amazing."

In the second set Mascoutah erased a 4-3 deficit with an 8-1 run before a punishing 13-0 run buried the Tigers.

"Their setter is phenomenal, she holds the ball long enough that you can't tell where she's going on offense and they utilize all three hitters," Herrin coach Gabby Woodis said. "When you utilize all three people at the net it's hard to get on defense."

As each point started racking up, the confidence on the Mascoutah's bench rose.

"Our energy and effort got higher and we got confident," Becker said. "We just kept going. Once we got up, we weren't going to go down."

As loaded as their offense was, the Mascoutah defense neutralized Herrin's No. 1 hitter, junior Karli Mann, who had a 13-kill performance in the regional final against Centralia. The Mascoutah defense limited Mann to just six kills.

"She's a very good player. She's got a great arm, she's quick and sees all the angles," Gober said. "It was a matter of serving tough so she wasn't the first option and try to take away her shots."

Herrin played Mascoutah close in the first set, but the senior leadership showed Mascoutah was able to end the set on a 7-0 run.

Standing in Mascoutah's way in the sectional final is a Taylorville team that ended the Indians' season last year in a regional final.