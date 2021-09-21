Mater Dei avoids letdown, rolls past Freeburg for 11th successive win

FREEBURG — Any thought that the Mater Dei girls volleyball team would experience a sluggish carry over were quickly dashed on Tuesday night.

The Knights, three days removed from an emotionally charged sweep of their crosstown rival Breese Central, travelled to a packed and loud Freeburg gym for a matchup of top three girls volleyball teams.

“It felt like a trap game to me,” Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said. “We got a couple of kiddos that are out there playing a little under the weather, not Covid under the weather, but battling through sniffles with the change in the weather and all that stuff. So you know that we were battling through that as well.”

Tori Mohesky made sure there was no such trap, blasting eight kills and a block to lead Mater Dei to a convincing 25-15, 25-15 win.

Emma Johnson had five kills and three blocks and Annalyse Richter had 16 assists and three kills for Mater Dei (16-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, which won its ninth straight against the Midgets.

“We knew that they were going to come out hot and we needed to match their energy and just play the best volleyball that we can,” Mohesky said.