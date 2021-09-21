Mater Dei avoids letdown, rolls past Freeburg for 11th successive win

FREEBURG — Any thought that the Mater Dei girls volleyball team would experience a sluggish carry over were quickly dashed on Tuesday night.
The Knights, three days removed from an emotionally charged sweep of their crosstown rival Breese Central, travelled to a packed and loud Freeburg gym for a matchup of top three girls volleyball teams.
“It felt like a trap game to me,” Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said. “We got a couple of kiddos that are out there playing a little under the weather, not Covid under the weather, but battling through sniffles with the change in the weather and all that stuff. So you know that we were battling through that as well.”
Tori Mohesky made sure there was no such trap, blasting eight kills and a block to lead Mater Dei to a convincing 25-15, 25-15 win.
Emma Johnson had five kills and three blocks and Annalyse Richter had 16 assists and three kills for Mater Dei (16-1), No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small school rankings, which won its ninth straight against the Midgets.
“We knew that they were going to come out hot and we needed to match their energy and just play the best volleyball that we can,” Mohesky said.
A Richter tip on the match’s opening point set the tone as Mater Dei ran out to a 5-0 lead in the first set.
Mohesky took over from there with four kills, Johnson had a couple of blocks and Liv Lampe and Emily Johnston each recorded an ace to help the Knights jump out to a 15-6 lead.
Swings from Riley Kleber and Johnson pushed the Mater Dei advantage to double digits and Richter ended the first set as she began it, with a tip.
“It's something I thought I could exploit,” Richter said of the tips. “I know some of their defenders and I know their tendencies and I knew that after I set Tori, their defense would be back so I knew that that would be open.”
Allysa Wolf put down an ace and Bella Borja ripped home a free ball to give No. 3 Freeburg (13-4) the early lead in the second set.
But Johnson helped Mater Dei reclaim the advantage with a block and a kill and the Knights pulled away with an 8-0 run. Mohesky had a pair of spikes and Johnson added another to extend the lead to 21-11.
“I thought Emma Johnson had a really nice day in the middle for us and it's super important that that we're not simply an outside swinging team,” Rakers said.
A Mohesky kill and a Kleber block helped Mater Dei end the 38-minute match.
Mohesky praised Richter’s ability to run the offense.
“She's really good at communicating to us what's open and where to swing and what plays to run,” she said.
A conversation Freeburg coach Brooke Kloess had with her husband Dan, the Midgets JV coach, proved to be prophetic.
“My husband asked me before we left, he said, ‘Alright, are we going to win?’” Kloess said. “I said we will win if we do not have 15 hitting errors and we had 16 hitting errors tonight. It's really difficult to beat a good team whenever you have 16 hitting errors and zero blocks.”