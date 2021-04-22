Mater Dei sweeps Highland in season finale of unbeaten area powers

HIGHLAND — Mater Dei senior setter Jessie Timmermann said there is no doubt in her mind.
Senior middle blocker Sally Albers agreed.
The standouts had no doubt the Knights would have captured a girls volleyball state championship in November.
"Everyone on this team knows and believes that we would have won it all," Timmermann said.
Albers added, "I truly believe that."
Mater Dei closed out its truncated spring season with a 25-21, 25-22 sweep against Highland on Thursday in a battle of unbeaten teams in Madison County. Girls volleyball's normal fall season was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Knights completed a perfect campaign with an 11-0 mark. They won every match in two sets and surrendered 20 points or more just three times — including both sets against the Bulldogs (14-1).
Mater Dei placed second in Class 2A in 2019, the last time a state championship series was played. It returned six key cogs from that team and was all set to wipe out the memory of the runner-up finish before the pandemic intervened.
Instead, this talented group will have to settle for an unbeaten campaign.
"We did what we could with what we had," Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said.
Rakers, like his players, felt a state title would have been in the cards.
"Absolutely, we would have," he said. "I have no doubt. They had so much desire. When that last point fell last season (a 25-22, 26-24 loss to Decatur St. Teresa in 2019 state title match), they immediately started thinking about, 'How do we get back there, what is it going to take?' "
It took a team effort for the Knights to record their first unbeaten season since 1994 when Chad Rakers' father, Fred, guided the squad to state crown and a 38-0 mark.
"A coaches dream is an undefeated season and we finish it at state," Rakers said. "I guess this is the next best thing."
Mater Dei, which has won seven state titles — the last in 2011 — used its normal balanced front-line attack and tenacious defense to beat the Bulldogs.
Senior Kenadi Barriger led the way seven kills. Juniors Tori Mohesky and Riley Kleber added six each. Albers chipped in with five kills.
Timmermann, who ran the offense during the state run, closed her career with a 30-assist effort. Senior libero Audrey Lampe paced the defense with eight digs.
"This is the perfect way to end it," Timmermann said. "We knew this would be a tough game. For us, this was going to be the game that acts as our state game."
Mater Dei was razor sharp from the opening serve.
"It was our last game and we wanted to go out with a bang," Albers said.
The Knights reeled off three successive points late in the opener to take a 23-19 lead run. Albers punctuated the run with a nifty tip. Junior Emily Johnston closed out the run at the service line.
Mater Dei continued its late-set magic in the nightcap with a 4-0 blitz to take control 24-18. Johnston got hot at the service line again and Timmermann added a change-of-pace shot. A kill from Barriger ended the 58-minute affair.
Highland senior Bella LaPorta finished her stellar career with nine kills. Also a basketball standout, she has chosen to play volleyball at William Jewell College outside of Kansas City.
"As a freshman, you never think this day is going to come," LaPorta said. "It came so fast, it flew by. I loved playing with this team."
The Bulldogs bolted out to leads of 5-2 and 5-4 in the two sets but were simply unable to match the Knights' firepower up front.
"We left it all out on the court," LaPorta said. "That's all we could have done."