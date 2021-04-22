Mater Dei sweeps Highland in season finale of unbeaten area powers

Rakers, like his players, felt a state title would have been in the cards.

"Absolutely, we would have," he said. "I have no doubt. They had so much desire. When that last point fell last season (a 25-22, 26-24 loss to Decatur St. Teresa in 2019 state title match), they immediately started thinking about, 'How do we get back there, what is it going to take?' "

It took a team effort for the Knights to record their first unbeaten season since 1994 when Chad Rakers' father, Fred, guided the squad to state crown and a 38-0 mark.

"A coaches dream is an undefeated season and we finish it at state," Rakers said. "I guess this is the next best thing."

Mater Dei, which has won seven state titles — the last in 2011 — used its normal balanced front-line attack and tenacious defense to beat the Bulldogs.

Senior Kenadi Barriger led the way seven kills. Juniors Tori Mohesky and Riley Kleber added six each. Albers chipped in with five kills.

Timmermann, who ran the offense during the state run, closed her career with a 30-assist effort. Senior libero Audrey Lampe paced the defense with eight digs.