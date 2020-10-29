Mental visualization helps Oakville grab revenge win over Mehlville

McConnell said her team took Mehlville (5-7) for granted in a five-set loss Oct. 15.

This time, the Tigers wanted to be mentally sharp and fully prepared with the season on the line.

"We might have overlooked them the first time and we sure we're going to let it happen again," McConnell said. "So, we just wanted some silence to think about what we had to do."

Oakville turned in a clean performance, with few errors, keeping the gritty Panthers from ever getting into any offensive rhythm despite an out-of-this-world performance by Mehlville senior slugger Jordan Iliff, who had a match-high 26 kills.

The Mizzou-bound left-handed hitting machine never backed down, but the Panthers were unable to match the hosts depth.

Five different Oakville players had five kills or more.

"Our whole game plan was that we will give up points to just respond right away and stop the bleeding," Oakville coach Lucas Allen said. "Every single player came out focused with a goal."

Ten minutes in a dungeon can do that.

"It got us ready — and it worked," said McConnell, who added eight kills to the balanced attack.