Middleton's love for libero position leads to success for Civic Memorial

She serves as the glue on a veteran team that carries high hopes into the campaign.

"We've got a lot of experience and a lot of confidence," Civic Memorial coach Kristie Ochs said. "These girls have jelled together really well. I always have high expectations. This could be a good year."

Middleton will serve as a key cog once again this season. As libero, it is her job to start the attack in motion by passing the ball to the setter. A good libero also serves as an anchor on the defensive end, as well. Liberos must wear a different color jersey so the referee can track their on court movements as they are not allowed in the front row.

"When I was younger I started out as a hitter and a setter," Middleton recalled. "Then the people around me kept growing and I didn't grow. So someone asked me, 'Do you want to be a passer?' I said sure. And I've been doing it ever since."

Middleton will likely continue her volleyball career at either Illinois College or Blackburn College.

But first she wants to go out with a bang.

The Eagles finished second in their last Roxana Tournament appearance in 2019, losing to Jerseyville in a three-set thriller in the final.