Middleton's love for libero position leads to success for Civic Memorial

ROXANA — Ella Middleton loves everything about being a libero.
The Civic Memorial High senior revels in the defensive position on the volleyball court.
"You're involved in almost everything that happens out there," she said. "That's what makes it so fun."
But there is one other perk that Middleton thoroughly enjoys.
The libero wears a different colored jersey from the rest of her teammates. So it is easy to stand out from the crowd.
"People ask me about it and I tell them — I'm special," she said.
Middleton was definitely special Tuesday.
The four-year starter turned in a strong all-around performance in helping the Eagles to a 25-12, 25-22 win over Roxana to open pool play during the 12th annual Lady Shells Invitational in downtown Roxana.
The 16-team affair, which began Monday, concludes Saturday with the championship round.
Civic Memorial also rolled to a victory over Bunker Hill on its opening day.
But the triumph over Roxana, which was the other strong team in Pool D, thrusts the Eagles into the role of serious contender for the tournament crown.
And they have Middleton to thank, in part, for the first-match triumph.
She serves as the glue on a veteran team that carries high hopes into the campaign.
"We've got a lot of experience and a lot of confidence," Civic Memorial coach Kristie Ochs said. "These girls have jelled together really well. I always have high expectations. This could be a good year."
Middleton will serve as a key cog once again this season. As libero, it is her job to start the attack in motion by passing the ball to the setter. A good libero also serves as an anchor on the defensive end, as well. Liberos must wear a different color jersey so the referee can track their on court movements as they are not allowed in the front row.
"When I was younger I started out as a hitter and a setter," Middleton recalled. "Then the people around me kept growing and I didn't grow. So someone asked me, 'Do you want to be a passer?' I said sure. And I've been doing it ever since."
Middleton will likely continue her volleyball career at either Illinois College or Blackburn College.
But first she wants to go out with a bang.
The Eagles finished second in their last Roxana Tournament appearance in 2019, losing to Jerseyville in a three-set thriller in the final.
They took a huge first step toward avenging that runner-up effort with a solid performance on Tuesday.
Senior Lauren Dunlap, junior Lauren Carpenter and sophomore Courtney Picklesimer triggered the attack up front. Senior setter Maddie Brueckner ran the offense smoothly and senior Toni Reynolds assisted on the defensive end.
Lexi Biciocchi, one of seven seniors on the roster, and sophomore Camryn Gehrs added more depth up front. Senior Emily Williams chipped in with a pair of long service runs.
"This was a pretty good way to come out for a first (match)," Dunlap said. "We're expecting this to be one of our best seasons."
Added Brueckner, "We started strong and finished strong. That part was good."
Civic Memorial used a 9-2 run in the opener against Roxana to take control 17-7. Williams set the tone by reeling off three successive points from the service line. Picklesimer added a key block and Middleton served three consecutive winners to put her team in control. Brueckner added a tip off a nifty serve from Gehrs to help close out the set.
Roxana came to life in the nightcap behind the one-two punch of Peyton Petit and Bailey Hill. The Shells took a 12-11 lead before Civic Memorial charged back on kills from Carpenter and Biciocchi. Carpenter ended the 49-minute match with a highlight-reel block at the net.
The Shells were without two of their regulars, who are in COVID-19 quarantine.
But coach Andrea Keller saw some positives in the outcome.
"We want to be competitive in every match we play and at times we were," Keller said. "We had to scramble at the start, but we got better as things went along."
Civic Memorial is looking to record its third successive winning season for the first time since 2005-07.
"We've got seniors and we've got depth," Brueckner said. "We like our team."