Missouri volleyball teams adjust to new format for sectional, quarterfinal rounds

“(Francis) Howell hosted last year and I think they were there for like seven or eight hours, because you know you each one went four or five sets,” Gronek said. “So I think that's definitely got to be the right path to go. Expecting a team to play two matches of five sets in one day is not pretty.”

It is the third major playoff change to Missouri girls volleyball in the last two years. Last season, MSHSAA added a fifth class along with the best-of-five format, and with those changes the semifinals went from a pool play to a straight bracket format.

St. Dominic wasn't the only team in Missouri to play consecutive five-set matches on sectional Saturday. In Class 4, Camdenton beat Lutheran St. Charles in five sets in the sectional round before falling in five to Parkway West in the quarterfinals.

Count St. Joseph’s coach Jacqui Zancanata as one who is warming to the changes.

“I wasn't sure how I would feel about it, but I actually really like it,” Zancanata said. “It’s going to give us more time to prepare, and I think it's going to be better.”

Greg Uptain contributed to this report.