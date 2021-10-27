Missouri volleyball teams adjust to new format for sectional, quarterfinal rounds

The final change coming from the seismic switch to a best-of-five set format for girls volleyball by the Missouri State High School Activities Association will come into play starting Thursday night as sectional and quarterfinal postseason matches will be played on separate days.
Previously, the rounds were played in a frenzied three-match spectacle on the last Saturday of October, with the winners of the two sectional matches immediately squaring off in the quarterfinals. The setup lent itself to plenty of tension and drama.
That was fine when the format was best-of-three sets, but the switch to the longer format made playing the quarterfinals immediately after the sectionals problematic.
St. Dominic, for example, played in the back-to-back five set matches in its march to the state tournament last year.
“It was exhausting, so it is necessary that we split these two days up,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “I'm going to miss sectional Saturday a little bit, because it is super exciting and it's always full of competition, but playing 10 sets in a row is not ideal for any athlete who plays as hard as our girls play.”
Now sectionals will be played at host sites at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with the quarterfinals on at either 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. Saturday.
Francis Howell Central coach Julie Gronek agrees with the move.
“(Francis) Howell hosted last year and I think they were there for like seven or eight hours, because you know you each one went four or five sets,” Gronek said. “So I think that's definitely got to be the right path to go. Expecting a team to play two matches of five sets in one day is not pretty.”
It is the third major playoff change to Missouri girls volleyball in the last two years. Last season, MSHSAA added a fifth class along with the best-of-five format, and with those changes the semifinals went from a pool play to a straight bracket format.
St. Dominic wasn't the only team in Missouri to play consecutive five-set matches on sectional Saturday. In Class 4, Camdenton beat Lutheran St. Charles in five sets in the sectional round before falling in five to Parkway West in the quarterfinals.
Count St. Joseph’s coach Jacqui Zancanata as one who is warming to the changes.
“I wasn't sure how I would feel about it, but I actually really like it,” Zancanata said. “It’s going to give us more time to prepare, and I think it's going to be better.”
Greg Uptain contributed to this report.