Mohesky sets kills record as Mater Dei beats Carterville to advance to state

Carterville, which never led, finished 34-5.

"Any time you get paired with Mater Dei and they're strolling in here with their 25th sectional championship ... The Rakers name has been there forever," Lions coach Nathan Emrick said. "Between (Chad) and his dad, they probably have more wins than the entire state of Illinois.

"We knew it was going to be a tall order and we knew we were going to have to play, honestly, nearly perfect and hope they had an off night. After the first 10 or 11 points in the first set where we couldn't get out of rotation, from that point on our girls competed well."

Carterville called two quick timeouts in the first set, once with Mater Dei ahead 5-0 and another time with the Knights on top 10-2.

The Lions climbed within six points on four occasions before the Knights finished it off with kills from Mohesky and 6-foot-5 freshman Alyssa Koerkemeier.

Mohesky felt much better after the first set.

"We got hot right away and had all the momentum with our fans behind us," Mohesky said. "I feel like (Carterville) wasn't expecting it, maybe. The last couple of games, we've started off slow and it's been neck-and-neck. We've been preaching to come out hot and push to finish."