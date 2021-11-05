Mohesky sets kills record as Mater Dei beats Carterville to advance to state

NASHVILLE — The Mater Dei girls volleyball team's goal Friday was to emerge from the locker room with an aggressive, attack-oriented mindset.
The plan worked to perfection as the Knights needed just 40 minutes to defeat Carterville 25-19, 25-14 in the Class 2A Nashville Super-Sectional.
"We came out strong and we were ready to go," Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said. "Seven o'clock was way too long to wait for a volleyball game. We've been playing these 6 o'clock and 5:30 matches. We were way too amped. We couldn't get out on the floor fast enough. I'm glad it showed because I was a little worried the energy could flow the other way."
Instead, there were no issues. Mater Dei (34-5) rolled to a 12-2 lead in the first set and a 14-6 advantage in the second set. In both cases, the Knights had no problems closing the deal.
"Those big runs feel amazing," said Mater Dei senior Tori Mohesky, who had 13 kills to become the career leader at the school with 1,054. "Everyone's doing their share and you're just going crazy."
Mohesky, who will play at Eastern Illinois University, overtook Brooke Schulte for the kills record. Schulte finished her career with 1,053.
"I didn't think I was that close," Mohesky said. "Then everyone went crazy. With all our fans behind us, it means a lot."
Mater Dei earned its 24th berth in the state tournament and will play Lombard Montini in the semifinals at noon Friday at Redbird Arena in Normal. Montini defeated the Knights 25-15, 25-16 on Oct. 23 in a tournament at Quincy Notre Dame.
The Knights are seeking their eighth state championship and their first since 2011, when they won their second in a row. Mater Dei won Class A titles in 1987, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 2001 under former coach Fred Rakers, Chad Rakers' late father.
"We get a week to practice. Thank God," Chad Rakers said. "I will say zero things about (what we will do differently), but we're excited to have another shot at them.
"This never gets old. There's no place better to play than Redbird Arena."
Edwardsville is the only other team from Illinois to defeat Mater Dei this season. Two of the Knights' other losses are to St. Louis power Cor Jesu, which won a Missouri Class 5 state championship Friday in Cape Girardeau.
Rakers was pleased to see Mohesky set the kills record.
"She wanted it so bad," Rakers said. "I certainly didn't expect it to happen tonight. I wanted us to move the ball around more. Everybody wants a Tori on their side of the net. Nobody wants to have to deal with her. She's tough to handle. It doesn't matter what kind of block is there. She's good enough and smart enough to get around it."
Carterville, which never led, finished 34-5.
"Any time you get paired with Mater Dei and they're strolling in here with their 25th sectional championship ... The Rakers name has been there forever," Lions coach Nathan Emrick said. "Between (Chad) and his dad, they probably have more wins than the entire state of Illinois.
"We knew it was going to be a tall order and we knew we were going to have to play, honestly, nearly perfect and hope they had an off night. After the first 10 or 11 points in the first set where we couldn't get out of rotation, from that point on our girls competed well."
Carterville called two quick timeouts in the first set, once with Mater Dei ahead 5-0 and another time with the Knights on top 10-2.
The Lions climbed within six points on four occasions before the Knights finished it off with kills from Mohesky and 6-foot-5 freshman Alyssa Koerkemeier.
Mohesky felt much better after the first set.
"We got hot right away and had all the momentum with our fans behind us," Mohesky said. "I feel like (Carterville) wasn't expecting it, maybe. The last couple of games, we've started off slow and it's been neck-and-neck. We've been preaching to come out hot and push to finish."
In the second set, Mater Dei took an 8-4 lead on a kill by sophomore Emma Johnson on a set from senior Annalyse Richter.
The margin grew to 15-7 on a passing violation by Carterville. A kill by Mohesky stretched the gap to 19-11. The Lions could get no closer than seven, and Mater Dei won when when a Carterville kill attempt went into the net.
The large Mater Dei student section rushed the floor to celebrate with the Knights.
"It's insane," Richter said. "I'm so proud of us. The gym was absolutely jam-packed, nothing we're not used to. We knew (Carterville) was a good team for always making comebacks. I'm proud of how we stayed focused and played our game, even with all the fans.
"Now we get to go to state together. I knew we could do it."
Rakers was overwhelmed by the huge fan turnout.
"It was packed full," he said. "We have great fans and I appreciate everything they do for us. Look at this right now. It's crazy. I love it."