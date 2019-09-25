O'Fallon Christian players celebrate a kill by junior hitter Belle Monaco (9) during the match on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Christian High School in O'Fallon, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'Fallon Christian players celebrate a point during the match on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Christian High School in O'Fallon, MO. Rick Ulreich special to STLhighschoolsports.com
O'FALLON, MO. — Off the volleyball court, Belle Monaco isn't the most graceful person around.
On it, the O'Fallon Christian junior outside hitter is a difference-maker.
Monaco fought through a bizarre pre-match accident Wednesday to help the Eagles slide past rival Lutheran St. Charles 25-22, 20-25, 25-18 a nail-biting AAA Division II contest.
The 5-foot-10 Monaco pounded home a match-high 20 kills as the Eagles (14-4-1) put themselves in position to claim their second outright league title in the last three seasons. They improved to 5-0 in conference play — every other team in the loop has at least two losses.
Monaco banded with senior teammate Kalynn Davis (10 kills) to take control down the stretch.
"Those two are really tough to stop," Lutheran St. Charles coach Rachel Versemann said.
Actually, Monaco almost stopped herself. She rolled a rack of chairs over the inside of her left foot while setting up the gymnasium about an hour before play began.
"My shoe got caught in the wheel and the whole wheel ran over my foot," Monaco said. "Dumb."
The injury was so severe that she could not put any weight on her foot after the 69-minute thriller. She had a bag of ice on it as she limped around.
But Monaco was not about to miss the biggest contest of the season.
"That was not an option," she said.
Monaco showed no effects of the injury during the three sets. Afterward, she needed assistance just to get around.
"Every timeout I could feel it," Monaco said. "But when your out there playing, with the crowd and all the adrenaline, I just forgot about it."
O'Fallon Christian coach Kayla Hellebusch was informed about the incident by an assistant coach minutes after it happened. She was not surprised that Monaco was able to gut it out.
The Cougars are used to adversity. They were without three key components going into the match. Standout junior setter Addison Lyon will miss the rest of the season with a heart ailment. Bound for the University of Missouri, Lyon will resume activities in December and is expected back next year.
Senior Kennedy Davis, Kalynn's twin sister, is out with mononucleosis. Beka Wieschhaus is out with a neck injury but is expected to return soon.
The Eagles have had five different starting lineups this season.
"It shows we're not about excuses," Hellebusch said. "They're taking the no-excuses mentality."
Explained Kalynn Davis, "Missing people just fires us up and encourages us."
O'Fallon Christian turned in a masterful all-around performance against the Cougars (10-3, 4-2), who came into the contest on a six-match winning streak.
Sophomore Katie Malzahn, the teams third setter of the season, handed out 27 assists. Freshman Summer Hollmann came up big at the service line in the third set. Becca Waligurski scored points in three different ways.
"The third set, we started picking more balls up," Monaco said. "Defense, that's what did it for us."
O'Fallon Christian used a 9-1 run to break a 13-all tie in the deciding set. Hollmann reeled off six successive points from the service line to fuel the blitz. Kalynn Davis added a kill and a well-placed tip to the blitz. Later, her hard-hit drive into an open space pushed the lead to 22-14.
Monaco then added a kill from the middle of the court for a 23-15 cushion. Kalynn Davis drove home a point off a nifty set by Malzahn. Monaco fittingly ended the match with her final kill.
The contest featured a hard-fought hitting battle between a quartet of sluggers. Kalynn Davis and Monaco barely outslugged Cougars net standouts Jenna Grzeskowiak and Colleen Preusser during crunch time.
Seconds after the painful loss, Versemann was already talking about the rematch — which will be on Oct. 15 at Lutheran.
"We got down a few points and we couldn't get back up," Versemann said.
O'Fallon Christian has won four of the last five contests between the rivals after Lutheran captured the first 12 matches.
