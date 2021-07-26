Morrissey helps Rockwood Thunder shine on national stage

Rene Morrissey is waiting.
A key component on the St. Joseph’s Academy girls volleyball team that won the Class 4A state championship in 1990, Rene has high hopes of a repeat performance from her daughter, Claire.
“She’s always telling me, I want to see a banner with your name on it,” Claire Morrissey said.
It certainly could happen.
Claire Morrissey, a 6-foot hitter, led the Rockwood Thunder Under-16 elite team to a third-place finish earlier this month at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Las Vegas.
A sophomore-to-be at St. Joseph’s Academy, Morrissey topped the Rockwood Thunder squad in kills and was named to the all-tournament team along with fellow slugger Caitlyn Little, who attends Lafayette High.
Morrissey already is drawing attention from NCAA Division I coaches across the country and her recent performance on the highest junior stage helped her stock rise even higher.
“She’s just the kind of kid that you have to have out there on the court,” said Shane Weber, who coached the Under-16 squad. “She’s a gamer, definitely someone you can center the team around.”
Morrissey comes from good stock.
Her mother, then known as Rene Huckla, helped the Angels to a 31-2 mark during that 1990 championship season, the first of four successive state crowns for the Frontenac school. Rene’s sister, Rita, also was a part of that title winning streak.
“She doesn’t coach me that much, she’s just always super supportive,” Claire said of her mother. “She knows what it’s like to be in those big moments.”
Explained Rene, "I don't tell her things because if she can't have success on her own, it won't get her where she wants to go."
The Thunder peaked at the right time to become the first team from the prestigious club to grab a bronze medal since 2016, when an Under-17 team placed third at nationals. That group was led by St. Joseph’s grad and current Penn State University standout Gabby Blossom.
Rockwood caught fire down the stretch under Weber, who also serves as the associate club director of the program.
“This is a big deal,” Weber said. “We don’t have the talent pool that Texas has or California or Florida. It’s all about numbers and they have tons of kids. Being in the Midwest, it’s hard to do.”
But somehow the Thunder held their own against some of the best junior teams in the nation. They went 5-5 during the 11-day affair that ended July 5. They played their best volleyball of the season after an up-and-down regular campaign that began in late November.
The Thunder opened the tournament seeded 28th out of 32 teams. They moved up to the 21st seed after pool play and kept on improving.
“It felt good to be playing so well against some of the best teams we’ve seen all year,” Claire Morrissey said. “No one expected us to do anything and that took off a lot of the pressure. So we just went out, played our best and gave it all we had.”
The Thunder used their balance and depth to wear down opponents — nine of their 10 national tournament matches went the maximum three sets.
“This is such a nice group of women, maybe too nice at times,” Weber said. “Towards the end of the year, they learned to speak up and how to hold each other accountable. Once they did that, everything changed.”
Morrissey, a six-rotation performer, missed her freshman campaign at St. Joseph’s with an ankle injury. She had been penciled in to play a big role on the varsity level before the injury.
The Thunder lineup featured some of the top underclassmen in the area. Setter Juliette Myrick (Eureka High) ran the offense smoothly down the stretch. Libero Ava Roth (Jefferson) anchored a strong defense.
Layne Witherspoon (Lafayette), Madison Smith (St. Joseph’s), Emma Fairchild (Westminster), Abby Holt (Eureka), Mia Berg (Eureka), Caroline Keithley (Eureka), Megan Manaj (Lindbergh) and Jordyn Lochmann (Lafayette) also made big-time contributions.
Claire Morrissey has been part of the group since she was 11 years old. The last several years she has been playing up an age level but plans to perform on the Under-17 group next season.