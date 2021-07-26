Morrissey helps Rockwood Thunder shine on national stage

“She doesn’t coach me that much, she’s just always super supportive,” Claire said of her mother. “She knows what it’s like to be in those big moments.”

Explained Rene, "I don't tell her things because if she can't have success on her own, it won't get her where she wants to go."

The Thunder peaked at the right time to become the first team from the prestigious club to grab a bronze medal since 2016, when an Under-17 team placed third at nationals. That group was led by St. Joseph’s grad and current Penn State University standout Gabby Blossom.

Rockwood caught fire down the stretch under Weber, who also serves as the associate club director of the program.

“This is a big deal,” Weber said. “We don’t have the talent pool that Texas has or California or Florida. It’s all about numbers and they have tons of kids. Being in the Midwest, it’s hard to do.”

But somehow the Thunder held their own against some of the best junior teams in the nation. They went 5-5 during the 11-day affair that ended July 5. They played their best volleyball of the season after an up-and-down regular campaign that began in late November.