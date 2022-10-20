Muskopf helps Freeburg dance its way to sweep of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ill. – The Freeburg High girls volleyball team had some extra motivation for its match at conference rival Columbia on Thursday night.

“They asked me yesterday in practice that when they won, that I would do ‘The Griddy’ in front of the student section,” Freeburg coach Brooke Kloess said.

After an impressive 25-18, 25-14 sweep, Kloess did her best attempt at the popular dance in front of the approving crowd.

“A-plus, 100 percent,” Freeburg junior Gracie Mullins replied, when asked to grade the coach’s performance.

A-plus could also be used to describe the Midgets’ effort.

Lindsey Muskopf put down 14 kills, Bella Borja had seven kills and Mia Dircks added five spikes for Freeburg (28-7, 8-2 in Cahokia Mississippi play), No. 4 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings.

Ella Gagen and Mullins combined for 27 assists.

Elliana Ames had four kills for No. 10 Columbia (21-12, 8-2), which swept Freeburg on September 22.

“Columbia is a good team, I will not take anything away from them, but last match we had 20 hitting errors,” Kloess said. “We were not ourselves by any means.”

The win allowed Freeburg to finish in a three-way tie for the conference championship with Columbia and Breese Central. It is the fifth conference title in the last six years for the Midgets and the first since 2016 for the Eagles.

“Last game, our blocking was on, I think we blocked everything they gave us,” Columbia coach Elysia Sepich said. “Today, we just couldn’t read them as well.”

After a slow start, Freeburg found its footing with several big swings by Muskopf off sets from Mullins. Gagen, Mullins and Muskopf each put down aces to help grow the Midgets’ lead to 20-12.

Abigail Kurich tried to spark a late Columbia comeback with the play of the match, a diving swipe at a ball that trickled over the top of the net and fell for a point. But Muskopf’s seventh kill of the frame clinched the opener.

“I just recently came back from a (shoulder) injury and I knew I had to prove myself to get back on the court,” Muskopf said. “The energy from the crowd, from the parents, from the team, just lights my spark.”

A different setter-hitter combination got Freeburg going in the second set as Gagen connected with Borja for several big swings to help the Midgets out a 12-7 lead.

Later in the rotation, the Mullins-to-Muskopf connection took center stage again as Muskopf put down seven more spikes to grow the lead. Avery Hesseldenz ended the 42-minute match after her bump fell for match point.

“Our block was crazy, the energy was up,” Mullins said. “Just being efficient. The chemistry we have is unmatched. You won't find it on very many other teams, so I'm very thankful for that.”

The teams could be on a collision course for a postseason meeting. They are both in the Pinckneyville Sectional with Freeburg getting the No. 2 seed and Columbia the No. 3 ranking.

“We’re going to work on watching film and what we could have done better for today and moving forward, especially if we do see them in the postseason,” Sepich said.

Kloess said avoiding the regular season sweep was key for her team, should a rubber match be in the offing.