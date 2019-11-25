Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 volleyball all-conference:
Player of the year: Jillian Mattingly, sr., Cor Jesu
FIRST TEAM
Lily Rogers, sr., Cor Jesu
Emma Comparato, sr., Cor Jesu
Anna Wilkison, sr., Incarnate Word
Abbie Schnell, sr., Incarnate Word
Frannie Lavigne, so., Nerinx Hall
Lana Gerard, jr., St. Joseph's
Hannah Dressing, jr., St. Joseph's
Gabby Sprich, sr., Visitation
Becca Zaber, sr., Visitation
SECOND TEAM
Kelsey Watson, sr., Cor Jesu
Hanna Jones, sr., Incarnate Word
Addison Brazile, jr., Nerinx Hall
Anna Taylor, jr., Nerinx Hall
Lexi Padberg, sr., St. Joseph's
CC Shipley, sr., St. Joseph's
Maura Ploesser, sr., Ursuline
McKenna Kruse, sr., Villa Duchesne
Giovanna Bonifacio, fr., Visitation
Anya Mehta, sr., Whitfield
HONORABLE MENTION
Maddie Hoffman, so., Cor Jesu
Emily Henken, sr., Cor Jesu
Emma Klasing, so., Incarnate Word
Lauren Slemmer, sr., Incarnate Word
Macey O'Connell, sr., Nerinx Hall
Amanda Simpson, sr., Nerinx Hall
Brooke Plessner, sr., St. Joseph's
Molly Donovan, sr., Villa Duchesne
Abby Woolverton, sr., Visitation
Mia Maddock, fr., Visitation
Grace Weikel, fr., Visitation
Jacquelyn Winfield, so., Whitfield