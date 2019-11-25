Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!

Metro Women's Athletics Association 2019 volleyball all-conference:

Player of the year: Jillian Mattingly, sr., Cor Jesu

FIRST TEAM

Lily Rogers, sr., Cor Jesu

Emma Comparato, sr., Cor Jesu

Anna Wilkison, sr., Incarnate Word

Abbie Schnell, sr., Incarnate Word

Frannie Lavigne, so., Nerinx Hall

Lana Gerard, jr., St. Joseph's

Hannah Dressing, jr., St. Joseph's

Gabby Sprich, sr., Visitation

Becca Zaber, sr., Visitation

SECOND TEAM

Kelsey Watson, sr., Cor Jesu

Hanna Jones, sr., Incarnate Word

Addison Brazile, jr., Nerinx Hall

Anna Taylor, jr., Nerinx Hall

Lexi Padberg, sr., St. Joseph's

CC Shipley, sr., St. Joseph's

Maura Ploesser, sr., Ursuline

McKenna Kruse, sr., Villa Duchesne

Giovanna Bonifacio, fr., Visitation

Anya Mehta, sr., Whitfield

HONORABLE MENTION

Maddie Hoffman, so., Cor Jesu

Emily Henken, sr., Cor Jesu

Emma Klasing, so., Incarnate Word

Lauren Slemmer, sr., Incarnate Word

Macey O'Connell, sr., Nerinx Hall

Amanda Simpson, sr., Nerinx Hall

Brooke Plessner, sr., St. Joseph's

Molly Donovan, sr., Villa Duchesne

Abby Woolverton, sr., Visitation

Mia Maddock, fr., Visitation

Grace Weikel, fr., Visitation

Jacquelyn Winfield, so., Whitfield

