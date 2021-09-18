Nelson keeps Lafayette humming on way to Tournament of Champions crown

"I had some moments of doubt," Nelson said. "But everyone kept telling me, 'You can do this,' so I gained a lot of confidence of because of that."

Nelson was at her ball-distributing finest in the title tilt.

She handed out 24 assists and kept the St. Joseph's blockers guessing with her ability to disguise the attack.

"There have been times where I'm thinking what to do and she's out there already doing it," Young said. "The team has really rallied around her."

Nelson slowly has become a vocal leader, as well. She began as a quiet timid sophomore who rarely said anything to her teammates.

"She was so quiet at first," said junior hitter Layne Witherspoon, who put down a team-high seven kills in the final. "Really shy."

Added junior hitter Jordyn Lochmann, "Once she got to know everyone, she just came out of her shell."

Nelson is surrounded by a wide array of hitting talent. Junior Caitlyn Little added six kills to the winning attack.

"You just try and figure how who's hot and then just keep getting them the ball," Nelson said. "They make it easy for me."