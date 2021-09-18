Nelson keeps Lafayette humming on way to Tournament of Champions crown

FRONTENAC — Lafayette High sophomore setter Alyssa Nelson was shaking in her sneakers.
The newbie suffered from a case of nerves in late August as she ran the Lancers volleyball team's high-octane offense for the first time.
"It took a few points for me to relax," Nelson recalled.
Those butterflies are long gone.
The 5-foot-7 setter has settled in nicely.
So have the Lancers.
Lafayette capped off an impressive day-long performance by knocking off St. Joseph's 25-12, 25-16 in the championship of the St. Joseph's Tournament of Champions on Saturday afternoon.
The Lancers (16-2-1) got better as the five-team affair went along, peaking with a strong all-around effort in the finale.
"We're a pretty young group and every day is not always like it was (Saturday)," Lafayette veteran coach Zach Young said. "Towards the end, we were pretty consistent and it was good to see."
Nelson has played a key role in her team's rapid progression. She spent most of last season on the JV level and was brought in this year to fill in the empty setter role.
At first, she wasn't sure if she could handle the high-pressure responsibility.
"I had some moments of doubt," Nelson said. "But everyone kept telling me, 'You can do this,' so I gained a lot of confidence of because of that."
Nelson was at her ball-distributing finest in the title tilt.
She handed out 24 assists and kept the St. Joseph's blockers guessing with her ability to disguise the attack.
"There have been times where I'm thinking what to do and she's out there already doing it," Young said. "The team has really rallied around her."
Nelson slowly has become a vocal leader, as well. She began as a quiet timid sophomore who rarely said anything to her teammates.
"She was so quiet at first," said junior hitter Layne Witherspoon, who put down a team-high seven kills in the final. "Really shy."
Added junior hitter Jordyn Lochmann, "Once she got to know everyone, she just came out of her shell."
Nelson is surrounded by a wide array of hitting talent. Junior Caitlyn Little added six kills to the winning attack.
"You just try and figure how who's hot and then just keep getting them the ball," Nelson said. "They make it easy for me."
While Nelson and her sluggers took care of the offensive chores, juniors Madi Hartman, Audrey Savacool and Molly Muschick took care of the defensive chores. Savacool and Muschick turned in diving stops on back-to-back points to stymie the Angels down the stretch.
Lafayette used a 14-3 run in the opening set to take control. Amber Wilt chipped in with two key blocks and Nelson added a pair of points at the service line to push the lead to 15-6.
St. Joseph's (6-7-1) came out strong in the nightcap and forged an 11-all tie behind the hitting of Claire Morrissey.
But Lafayette reeled off nine of the next 13 points. Kills from Lochmann and Allison Risley helped finish out the contest.
The Lancers are hoping to return to prominence after winning six successive state championships from 2011-2016. Four years without a crown is a serious drought for a program that dominated throughout most of the previous decade.
"Getting back to state is something we're always taking about," Nelson said. "It's our end goal and we feel it's in reach."
St. Joseph's coach Jacqui Zancanata was happy with the runner-up performance, which including a semifinal victory against MWAA rival Cor Jesu.
"I think we stepped up our game," Zancanata said. "We did well. This should help our girls with their confidence."