Nelson, Surratt come up big as Pattonville outlasts Clayton in five sets

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Pattonville High sophomore Reagan Nelson told her coach she was struggling from the service line during the Pirates’ match Thursday night.

If she was struggling, her opponents would hate to see what excelling looks like.

Nelson put down 10 aces to help lead host Pattonville to a 24-26, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9 win over Clayton in a Suburban Conference Green Pool volleyball match.

“It was more just an all-around thing,” Nelson said. “Even though I might not have looked like it, I was in my head mentally. I think I tried to cover up pretty well. … I just needed a little help, a little redirection.”

Nelson also blasted 22 kills, including six in the fifth set for the Pirates (23-5-1, 4-0), No. 6 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings.

“She loves big games,” Pattonville coach Jenell Franken said. “She was ready to come out big.”

Kylie Surratt put down 20 kills to go with three blocks and a pair of aces, and Sarah Pieper and Paige Rowland combined for 38 assists for the Pirates, who won for the sixth straight time.

Hannah Taylor had 20 kills and three aces, and Maci Klaus added 11 spikes for Clayton (13-7, 5-1). Katie De la Paz and Lauren Young combined for 31 assists as the Greyhounds had their four-match winning streak snapped.

“I’m really proud of their fight,” Clayton coach Michael Neuner said. “We had a really good game plan going in and they executed on the game plan, and that's what I'm most proud of.”

Nelson got to work from the opening point of the fifth set, blasting five kills to give Pattonville a quick 10-4 lead. Pieper ended the 1 hour, 57-minute match with two straight aces.

“I was a little slow in the first two sets, or it felt like it for me,” Nelson said. “We needed to turn it on.”

Pattonville took control of the first set with an 8-0 run off Nelson’s serve. Nelson befuddled Clayton’s serve receive with four aces and another aggressive serve led to a Rowland spike off a free ball.

Clayton righted itself and made a late surge behind a pair of Taylor kills and a Camryn Markenson ace to take a 25-24 lead. The Greyhounds completed the 7-0 salvo with a Pattonville hitting error to stun the Pirates in taking the first set.

“That was a good little reality check for us,” Franken said. “We have to do more than just put our jerseys on to come out and play. We have to outwork.”

Pattonville dug out of an early hole in the second set behind Surratt’s right arm. Surratt put down four straight kills to give the Pirates the lead, Jenna Cochran put down a key ace and, fittingly, Surratt’s eighth spike of the frame evened the match at a set apiece.

“It was definitely challenging,” Surratt said. “They have a big block. So, it is more of just trying to find your way around it and being able to hit the spot.”

The early going of the third set featured seven ties and five lead changes before the Pirates once again took control behind Nelson’s serve. Mixing power and pace, Nelson put down five aces in a six-point span to give Pattonville an 18-9 lead.

Kills by Nelson and Surratt gave Pattonville a 2-1 lead.

“It's the whole team,” Surratt said. “Everyone was involved in that last set. The way that the vibe felt at the end, it was really high.”

Taylor and Klaus combined for nine kills for Clayton in the fourth set. De la Paz added an ace as the Greyhounds extended the match to a winner-take-all fifth set.