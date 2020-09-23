New volleyball class brings postseason changes and major moves for area powers

The Missouri State High School Activities Association unveiled its new girls volleyball classifications Monday, going from four classes to five, and with it a different postseason format and a major move up for several high-profile area programs.
The move to five classes and the switch from a best-of-three to a best-of-five set format resulted in the end of the semifinal round robin at the state tournament. Also, a new postseason success factor for private schools meant Borgia, St. Dominic and St. Pius X are making major class moves.
STATE TOURNAMENT FORMAT
In past seasons, the final four teams in each class participated in a round robin on the first day of the state tournament. The top two teams played for the state championship the following day, with the bottom two in a third-place match.
The round robin will be replaced with a straight bracket format.
“It’s better,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “It's always been so quirky to get to state and then all of a sudden run this completely different format that no one's used to. And I like this because the girls are used to it, they know what it means, they know how it ends and it'll make sense to them so much more.”
Lafayette coach Zach Young is no stranger to the semifinal round robin. His Lancers have been in the final four in eight of the last nine seasons.
He will miss it.
“What I have liked about it is if your team is lucky enough to get to state there's really no excuses as far as making the final or not making the final,” Young said. “You had a chance to play every single team that was there so there's really no excuses at that point. This way you may have, in theory, the top two teams match up in the semifinal instead of the final, but it also happens in basketball and soccer and football and I guess we're kind of conforming to the other sports, but I thought we were kind of unique.”
Instead of two days, the state tournament will now be played over three days in a way similar to basketball from Classes 1 through 3.
MOVING ON UP
Borgia and St. Dominic each moved from Class 3 to Class 5, while St. Pius X jumped from Class 2 to Class 4.
The bump up was due from the new championship factor, which moved private schools into higher classifications based on success over a six-year period.
While Borgia expected to be placed in the state’s highest class, it was placed in arguably the toughest district in the state regardless of class. The Knights are placed with perennial power Lafayette, 2018 Class 4 champion Eureka and Washington.
“Geographically we kind of figured it was going to end up like that,” Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. “It is what it is. We've just got to deal with it and grow and we've got to get ready for it.”
The four teams in the district have a combined nine state titles and 12 final four appearances in the last decade.
Borgia has never been higher than Class 3.
“Everything's got to be quicker,” Steiger said. “You have to be a lot more clean. You can't give points away. There's just a lot more depth in Class 5.”
Borgia junior Ella Brinkmann welcomes the challenge.
“We were expecting the Lafayette and (St. Joseph's) and all those huge schools,” Brinkmann said. “I think we're ready. We just have to have that mindset of we can take on anybody.”
Unlike Borgia, being in the largest classification is not new for St. Dominic, which has bounced between Class 3 and Class 4.
The Crusaders are in a district with Francis Howell Central, which made it first final four appearance last season, Fort Zumwalt North and Fort Zumwalt West.
“I really thought we'd be Class 4, but we've been in the top class,” St. Dominic coach Courtney Bland said. “We're willing to fight. I think we have a team that's capable of beating, any team on any given night so and we'll take it and run with it.”
St. Pius got moved up to Class 4 after winning two state championships and appearing in five final fours in the past six seasons.
The Lancers are in a district with De Soto, Hillsboro and North County.
“We knew that we were going to get bumped up,” St. Pius coach Shannon Leftridge said. “I think we were kind of hoping for Class 3, not that 3 is any easier, but 4 was a little shocking.”
Helping the Lancers is the familiarity with the teams in their district. But they will still have to overcome size and a faster pace of play.
“Being such a small school, we are thrilled when we get one 6-footer and at the (Class 4) level the whole front line is 6 foot,” Leftridge said. “So that's always a challenge and you have to adjust when you're a smaller team to play those bigger teams that just have that height advantage.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.