Nguyen's clutch play helps Lafayette outlast Eureka

EUREKA — Lafayette senior Jenny Nguyen could barely contain herself.
The 5-foot-6 setter showed some impressive hops after her no-look tip hit the floor in a winner-take-all fifth set Thursday at Eureka.
“I was so excited to just like play my game and just be in this moment with everyone,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen’s tip sparked a four-point run as Lafayette came back for a 25-16, 22-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory at Eureka in a Suburban West conference volleyball match.
Nguyen finished with 44 assists, two blocks and an ace for Lafayette (11-1, 7-0), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings. She also had two kills on her only two attacks in the 2-hour, 3-minute thrill ride.
“She does everything we asked her to do,” Lafayette coach Zach Young said. “She's a great teammate. Sometimes it's a little unconventional, but her teammates love her and she worked so hard and it was good to see her have a good night.”
Caitlyn Little put down 19 kills and Jordan Lochmann added 13 more for the Lancers.
Little had a pair of kills and Lochmann had a spike and a block to get Lafayette out to a 4-0 start to the fifth set.
“Our energy was just amazing and (my teammates) really helped me come through at the last second,” Little said.
A pair of Morgan Isenberg swings gave Lafayette a 14-9 lead before an Eureka hitting error ended the marathon match.
Madison Scheer had 19 kills for No. 2 large Eureka (6-2, 1-1). Juliette Myrick and Ellie Edmiston combined for 38 assists.
“They were awesome,” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “This is getting us ready for next week and postseason and that's what you want.”
Eureka took the first five points of the match behind a pair of blocks by Mia Berg, who added a kill during the salvo. Olivia Hasbrook had another spike to help give the Wildcats a 5-0 lead.
The combination of Eureka’s block and issues with Lafayette’s serve receive kept the Lancers out of system through the first half of the opening frame.
But Lafayette shored up its serve receive, allowing Nguyen to start finding hitters away from the Wildcats’ block. Big swings from Lochmann and back-to-back blocks from Addison Fastenau sparked a dominate 18-1 surge that swung the first set to the Lancers.
“I just knew that if my hitters were ready that they can do whatever,” Nguyen said. “So, whatever was the opening, I took it.”
A Scheer kill and consecutive aces by Myrick gave Eureka a 20-17 lead in a tightly played second set.
Little helped draw Lafayette even at 22-22 with two of her six kills in the second frame, but Rylie Cepicky answered with two straight blocks for Eureka and Berg followed with a spike to even the match at a set apiece.
Hasbrook had a kill and Berg followed with an ace to give the Wildcats a 15-11 lead in the third set. A pair of Scheer spikes pushed the advantage to six points.
Two Little kills and a spike and a block by Layne Witherspoon for Lafayette tied it at 20-20, but Eureka responded with kills from Berg and Scheer to take a 2-1 lead.
“Our energy level probably raised up a little bit,” Young said. “We had a few people step up, but I think Eureka has got some great servers and I think our serve receive looked in a little bit better for the last couple games.”
Lochmann put down four kills and Little and Elizabeth Katz each had a pair of spikes to give Lafayette an 11-6 lead to start the fourth set.
“Jenny did an amazing job,” Little said. “She always knows what to run on our side of the block.”
A kill and an ace by Nguyen and another spike from Little pushed the Lancers’ lead to 18-10 and an Isenberg swing helped send the match to a fifth set.
Fowler said she believed composure proved to be the difference.
“When we looked across the net at Lafayette, they were holding themselves together really well,” Fowler said. “I thought we did it at times, but I felt like their game looked a little bit more polished.”
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
10/15/20 - Girls Volleyball - Lafayette at Eureka
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.