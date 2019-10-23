Defending a state title is never easy. The state did Eureka no favors in its quest to repeat as the Class 4 girls volleyball champion.
Due to district realignment, Eureka (17-8), No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings, has been placed in Class 4 District 3. If seeds hold, the Wildcats would play No. 2 Lafayette (20-6) for the district championship next Wednesday, which would be a rematch of last season’s state championship match.
“I was like, ‘oh awesome,’ ” Eureka coach Jodie Fowler said. “So many top level teams in our district. Last year our district was no walk in the park. The difference is our district last year was more spread out and not teams we play all the time.”
In terms of pure location, the district pairing makes sense given that the schools are just a nine-minute drive down Highway 109 from each other.
In terms of getting high-quality teams further in the postseason, area coaches feel that it is a head scratcher.
“I don’t understand how they thought like that made sense,” Fowler said. “You can organize by location in different ways.”
If Eureka, which has its district’s top seed, does advance then a potential matchup with No. 1 Oakville (26-2-2) looms in the sectional and No. 3 Cor Jesu (19-5) could be waiting in the quarterfinals. Both of those teams spent time as the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports large school rankings this season.
“You can play your absolute best and it can end on a two-point swing and it’s still better than maybe some of the other teams you might potentially see at the state tournament,’ Fowler said. “We were talking, just a bunch of the coaches just at random, it’s like my gosh just to get to state this year you’ve got to win state three times.”
Neither Oakville nor Cor Jesu have easy districts themselves.
Oakville appeared to be the team to beat until getting swept by No. 8 Lindbergh (22-6) on Monday. It was the Tigers’ first loss since Aug. 30, in their season opener against Lafayette. A rematch with Lindbergh could happen in the district semifinals for Oakville – an example of how treacherous the road is on that side of the St. Louis bracket.
“We’ve talked about it before, not putting the cart in front of the horse so to speak,” Oakville coach Luke Allen said. “We have to go out and focus on what’s in front of us first. No game is won with a 25-point play so we’ve just got to go one step at a time.”
With so many teams with high-level talent, the little things could make a big difference.
“You know there’s going to be setbacks and pitfalls and how do we respond to those?” Allen said. “You know you’re going to lose points, how do we respond and get it back for us?”
REASSIGNMENTS CREATE LOADED 4A AND 2A FIELDS IN ILLINOIS
The road to state got a lot tougher this season in the Metro East.
Due to Illinois’ new success factor in class classifications, Althoff has moved up from 3A to 4A. At the same time, perennial 3A power Mater Dei has moved down to 2A.
The changes have made navigating the bracket in those classes extremely difficult.
“We have one of the toughest roads in the state to get there, but I really believe we can do it,” Althoff coach Tony Miner said. “We’re getting close, but we need to clean up a lot heading into postseason.”
If any team can make such a jump, the Crusaders have the pedigree. Led by outside hitter Karinna Gall, the team has been to three consecutive final fours and won the 3A championship two years ago.
A trip this year, and this senior class would become the first group in state history to go to state in Classes 2A, 3A and 4A.
Althoff (28-2), No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports small school rankings, will have to adjust to bigger competition, both figuratively and literally. Althoff has an enrollment of 382 and will be going against schools with enrollments north of 5,000.
“Everybody is close to 6-foot and most of them play club all year around,” Miner said. “They are great volleyball players because all these schools have 5,000 students to pick from and they are the 12 volleyball players.”
No. 3 small Mater Dei (21-8) is in the opposite position of moving down. Instead of possibly facing Althoff in the 3A playoffs, like the Knights did last season, opponents may include inter-town rival Breese Central, Columbia and Freeburg.
The Knights have high expectations heading into the postseason.
“The most important thing and I’ve been saying this for years, you’ve got to believe in your team,” Mater Dei coach Chad Rakers said. “Believe in yourself, handle your role. Do your job and only focus on that. Keep it simple. When we overdo it, when we over-think that’s when we get into trouble. And then it’s all about playing smart. Knowing when it’s a ball that you can rip down the line and cause trouble with and knowing when it’s not.”
WEBER HAS NEW TEAM, SAME ROAD IN CLASS 3
Shane Weber might be in his first year as head coach at Incarnate Word, but he is more than familiar with the road to state in the Red Knights bracket.
Before taking over at No. 7 small Incarnate (25-5-1), he led Villa Duchesne for 11 seasons. The Saints were in the same bracket which features potential matchups with No. 5 St. Dominic (22-7) in the sectionals before a possible rematch with No. 2 Borgia (25-4) in the quarterfinals.
“It’s just like that Class 4 sectional, there’s a nasty one with Lafayette and all those guys, it’s the same scenario,” Weber said. “It’s just a really hard path. You look at other sectionals and think it would nice to be there, but it is what it is. You can’t control location. There’s a lot of parity this year. Anybody can beat anybody in these matches and that’s what makes it more difficult.”
Borgia has spent the entire season right behind Althoff at No. 2 in the small school rankings. St. Dominic and Incarnate have also spent time in the top five.
Two of Incarnate’s five losses this season have come to Borgia and St. Dominic. Weber hopes his team can get revenge when it counts.
“I think for anybody to get through the bracket the way it is it’s going to depend a lot on your first contact,” Weber said. “No matter how it comes to you on your side I think you’ve got to maintain a good first contact and have a pretty consistent first touch in order to have your best shot. Everybody’s going to be good and there’s going to be runs on both sides of the net and you’ve got to be consistent to handle those runs.”
O’FALLON CHRISTIAN MOVES DOWN TO CLASS 2
Most of the time when a team moves down classes, the competition gets easier. Not so much for the Eagles this season.
If Christian gets through its bracket, it potentially has to deal with perennial Class 2 powers Fatima and No. 4 small Hermann (25-7) in the sectional and quarterfinal. Eagles coach Kayla Hellebush said her team isn’t even thinking about that right now.
“Our main focus is districts first,” Hellebush said. “We’ve never played in this district before. We’ve never seen any of the teams on our district so we really don’t know anything about the five other teams.”
The Eagles are the top seed in Class 2, District 6, which includes Whitfield, STEAM Academy, Lutheran North, Bowling Green and North Technical.
No. 6 small Christian (22-7-1) is coming off of a strong showing at the Ozark Tournament this weekend. Playing against bigger Class 4 and Class 3 teams gave the Eagles a last-minute look at the adjustments needed with the postseason beginning next week.
“Our focus is on still controlling our play, everybody playing with confidence, everybody having energy from the start and having really good serve receive and ball control,” Hellebush said. “We have hitters who can put the ball away so it’s just a matter of getting our setter the ball and they’ll take care of the rest.”