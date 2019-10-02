Teams looking to find a winning formula seldom find it in the rugged Gateway Matchup Tournament, but the Visitation girls volleyball team did just that.
The Vivettes entered the 19-team field that had many of the area's best with a 6-9-1 record. But Visitation went 3-1 in pool play Thursday and followed that up with wins in bracket play against Kirkwood and St. Joseph’s to advance to the semifinals, where it eventually fell to the tournament champion host Oakville, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large school rankings.
“I think it’s a big statement especially since we’re unranked and we’re a lot of seniors and we’re a lot of freshman so we’re old and young and we’re working really well to connect,” Visitation senior Gabby Sprich said. “Especially with our defense picking up a lot and our libero doing really well and everybody working really hard, this is huge for us.”
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/2/2019 Large SchoolsLast Week1. Cor Jesu (11-1)12. Lafayette (13-3)23. Oakville (21-1-1)34. Edwardsville…
The 25-22, 25-23 win over the Angels in the quarterfinals snapped a 13-match winless streak for Visitation (11-11-1) against its conference rival dating back to Sept. 7, 2006.
“A lot of tenacity,” Visitation coach Shenee Boyle said. “They don’t give up. Even a fast-paced Oakville team, my freshmen were like, ‘That ball was gone and I didn’t get up yet.’ They’re smart players and they adjust.”
Sprich had a career-high 20-kills against Villa Duchesne and 17 more spikes against St. Joe’s in matches leading up to the tournament and she continued to be a leader on the offense. Boyle said Becca Zaber consistently posts double-digit digs and that Sprich and Zaber provide leadership for a talented group of five freshmen who are seeing regular rotations.
“They’re working really hard,” Boyle said. “We’ve got a lot of young girls on the team and the seniors are trying to coach them on the floor. And they are working really hard to listen to the seniors and do what the seniors are telling them to do.”
The extreme young and old mix creates a unique chemistry.
“I have to trust the freshmen on the front row when I’m not on the court,” Sprich said. “So when I’m in I have to play a big role, but I trust the freshman and I have to help them out.”
Disciplined rest could have been a key for Visitation’s success at the tournament. With matches on Monday and Tuesday, Boyle gave the team off Wednesday before pool play on Thursday and they also took Friday off to rest up before bracket play on Saturday.
But Boyle added the girls had to rest. There was no going out with friends or anything else except homework and volleyball.
“It’s a big grind,” Boyle said. “What I’m trying to do this year particularly with the young girls is give them days off.”
The performance at Oakville has the Vivettes dreaming big.
“I think as seniors we’ve made a statement for Viz,” Sprich said. “We’re here. We’re going to play and we’re going to play hard.”
TRIAD STARTING TO FIND SOME SWAGGER
The secret to the Knights’ recent success isn’t complicated, according to coach Jami Parker. It’s simply all about confidence.
“If you look at our record and our scores, we played six matches but it maybe five where we went above 25 in scores,” Parker said. “We lost at least five matches, if not six, with scores above 25. We’ve been in every single match. It was just that ability to push through and to win and to be confident in who you are and finish. I think the girls are starting to gain confidence as we continue through the season and I think that’s the difference you’re seeing in the win-loss column.”
There was a 30-28 set to Springfield (Ill.), 30-28 against No. 3 small school Mater Dei, a pair of 26-24 sets to Belleville East, a 26-24 set to Civic Memorial and a 26-24 set against Highland – all losses – in the early-going for Triad.
But the Knights have turned those frustrations around, winning seven of their last nine matches to improve to 10-9.
“Where you start at the beginning of the season and where you finish, you want to be in two different places,” Parker said. “I can honestly say that this team has improved with every match that they’ve played. They’ve been lot of fun this season to coach. Just great kids, working hard and we’re putting it together.”
Parker credits her group of six seniors — Kaity Colligan, Cailin Elliott, Lauren Johnson, Lauren McCurley, Chloe Sax and Rylee Sedlak — for providing leadership.
Those early setbacks have served an emerging Triad well.
“We were playing with everybody we just weren’t beating them,” Parker said. “There’s a confidence that comes with winning. That feeling that you can look at the opponent next to you and think, ‘I’m going to outwork you and I’m going to win.’ They’re starting to get that.”
FRANCIS HOWELL LEARNING TO DEAL WITH ADVERSITY
After starting the season with four wins, the Vikings have had some struggles in dropping five matches in the past two weeks. Those setbacks have all come in tournaments stacked with top area and regional teams at the St. Joseph’s Tournament of Champions and the Gateway Matchup Classic.
“I think we are continuing to work on pushing back when the other teams push us,” Howell coach Danielle Rygelski said. “I think the competition the last two weeks has been great for that. So down the road when teams get closer, when we get down to keep that level of play a little closer.”
After going 2-0-2 in pool play at Gateway on Wednesday, the Vikings (12-5-2), No. 8 in the large school rankings, started bracket play with a loss to Parkway West in three sets dropping them to the silver bracket.
Rygelski was impressed with her team’s response after the setback with sweeps of Nerinx Hall, Lutheran South and Washington to win the bracket.
“It shows a lot of heart and a lot of camaraderie with the team,” Rygelski said. “Coming together and knowing that even though we lost our first match today that we still have work to do, we still have things to improve on, how are we going to do that for the rest of the day?”
Rygelski called outside hitter Anna Deutschmann the team’s go-to offensive option and said outside hitter Izzy Ehrlich has added to the offense since returning from a back injury. Libero Grace Bayer leads a stout defense.
The first year coach said she’s learned a lot about her team these last two weeks.
“Even though we may lose some matches that we shouldn’t lose or we get in big gaps or we beat ourselves that we can turn around and bounce back,” Rygelski said. “That’s something that I’m really happy and look to in the future.”
QUICK SETS
• No. 4 small school St. Dominic will host its annual Cure for Carson night as it hosts No. 6 large school Timberland on Wednesday, with all proceeds going to the Cure Sanfilippo Foundation. Cotton shirts will be on sale for $15 and dry-fit shirts will be sold for $20. Sanfilippo, commonly described as Alzheimer’s but in children, is caused because the DNA in those patients does not allow them to properly make a critical enzyme, which mainly affects the brain.
• Oakville setter Julia Klump set the school record for career assists in a win over Villa Duchesne on Tuesday night. The senior now has over 1,500 assists.