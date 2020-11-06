O'Fallon Christian sweeps previously unbeaten Lawson to make Class 2 title match

CAPE GIRARDEAU — Appearances certainly were deceiving heading into the Class 2 girls volleyball state semifinal match Friday between Christian O’Fallon and Lawson.
O'Fallon Christian entered with a sub-.500 record. Lawson entered undefeated, only dropping seven sets all season in 25 matches.
But a closer look revealed that three of O'Fallon Christian’s losses came to teams that played in the Class 5 semifinals and two more came against traditional Class 5 powers.
That meatgrinder paid off as O'Fallon Christian swept Lawson 25-21, 25-23, 25-12 at Show Me Center to advance to the program's first championship match. The Eagles (7-7) will play Valle Catholic (30-5-2), which is seeking its fourth title but first since 2010, at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We've been through a lot playing the Class 4 and Class 5 teams a lot of the time,” senior Addie Lyon said. “But we knew we played well and it was going to prepare us.”
Lyon and running mate Belle Monaco were at times an unstoppable one-two punch for O'Fallon Christian. Monaco had 18 kills and 17 digs, while Lyon had 10 kills and 20 assists to go along with three timely aces.
Natalie Schnetzler had eight kills for Lawson (25-1). Ellie Smith had 13 assists.
Monaco said there is nothing like the atmosphere at state and that pre-match preparation helped with her nerves.
“We do a thing where we visualize and sit there in a power stance and imagine how we want the game to go and that really calms us down,” Monaco said.
O'Fallon Christian pulled ahead in the first set with a 6-1 run. Monaco had a pair of kills and Lyon’s tip trickled over the net and found the floor as the Eagles took a 10-6 lead.
Lawson took a brief lead after a block and a pair of spikes from Kylee Dixon, but Christian answered with a Mary Barbeau ace and three Monaco kills to reclaim a 17-13 lead.
Two big swings from Barbeau got it to set point before a Lyon kill gave the opener to the Eagles.
“It’s just the first set, kind of get ourselves set and get out of the big gym atmosphere,” O'Fallon Christian coach Kayla Hellebusch said. “I think that kind of calmed our nerves and helped us focus on our game.”
An ace and a kill by Schnetzler gave Lawson an 18-15 lead in a tightly played second set.
Lyon followed with a kill to spark a 6-0 reply by Christian. Lawson aided the burst with a net violation and a couple of hitting errors and Summer Hollmann capped the run with a stuff to give the Eagles a 21-18 lead.
Laken Manns got Lawson back in it with a block and a kill, but her attempt to tie it sailed just over the back line allowing the Eagles to escape with a 2-0 lead.
Lyon set the tone in the third set from the outset by starting the set with successive aces. Monaco followed with a kill and Lawson couldn’t handle another Lyon serve as the Eagles took a quick 4-0 lead.
“We just got going on the sideline,” Hellebusch said. “She got her first ace and its like, ‘OK, 24 more.’ And then she got her second ace and it’s like, ‘23 more.’ And she kept going.”
Hollmann put down a pair of kills and another Lyon’s seeing eye serve that danced with the top of the net fell for a point as Christian extended the lead to 18-8.
“I just like to keep things interesting with the ones that trickle over the net,” Lyon said. “Getting my team into it at the beginning of the third set I think really helped with the energy.”
Monaco and Katie Malzahn put down kills and Josie Villard added an ace to give the Eagles match point. Monaco ended it with a laser that found the floor.
Monaco believes that the team’s tough schedule along with all the other adversity it has faced in this coronavirus-altered season has the Eagles ready to give a run at the top trophy their best shot.
“We have to play at our level like we did against Borgia and Lafayette and Dominic and I think we got it,” Monaco said.
