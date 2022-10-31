O'Fallon uses third-set magic to knock off Edwardsville in 4A sectional semifinal

BELLEVILLE — Annalie McWhorter heard it all day long at school.

The O'Fallon High senior hitter was told by classmates time and time again they were tired of losing to Edwardsville.

"We knew the pressure was on," McWhorter said. "It was like we had to win. For our school, this was the last chance."

McWhorter turned in a stellar two-way effort Monday to lead the Panthers to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-13 win over Edwardsville in a semifinal match from the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional at Belleville West.

The Panthers (31-6) have won 20 out of their last 22 matches. They will take a four-match winning streak up against Moline (26-9) in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Normal Community High.

McWhorter had nine kills and a match-best 17 digs to give her team a chance to win its first sectional title. The Panthers last played in a sectional final in 2018.

Junior slugger Kendall Kingdon led a balanced attack with 16 kills.

The O'Fallon student body spent the last few days licking its wounds after two of its fall teams had their season end at the hands of Southwestern Conference rival Edwardsville.

The Tigers football team recorded a 43-36 first-round playoff win Saturday. Edwardsville ended the Panthers boys soccer season as well with a 2-0 sectional semifinal win Oct. 26

"We decided that there was no way we were going to go 0-3 against them," O'Fallon senior blocker Adeline Smith said.

They didn't.

O'Fallon used the one-two offensive punch of Kingdon and McWhorter and a standout defensive effort to derail the Tigers (25-13), who have been the first word in southern Illinois large school volleyball for more than a decade.

"I have so much respect for their program," O'Fallon coach Melissa Massey said. "It feels great."

Edwardsville had won nine in a row in the series before the Panthers captured a pair regular-season contests to strip away some of the Tigers' invincibility and win the Southwestern Conference title.

"This means that we can do big things," Kingdon said. "We're not Edwardsville, we don't have a lot of great history like they do.

"But we beat them."

The Panthers parlayed a near-flawless third set to nail down the landmark triumph.

The Tigers bounced back from a loss in the opener to tie the contest and send it into a deciding game. They had the momentum on their side.

But Massey set her team straight with an inspirational speech heading into the season-deciding set.

"She used positive reinforcement to fire us up," McWhortor said. "We followed her lead and it took us to the win."

O'Fallon scored 22 of the final 31 points in the deciding set to erase an early 4-3 deficit.

Kingdon broke an 8-all tie with a well-placed kill and junior Morgan Overby served three successive winners to trigger a 7-1 run that put their team ahead to stay. Mckenzie Hampton added a point and Gabby Behling chipped in with a tip for a 15-9 cushion.

The Tigers climbed to within 16-11 on a nifty double block from Addie Reader and Claire Dunivan. But Smith broke the string with a kill and Alyssa Frederking ripped off a couple of service points to reclaim the momentum.

Smith followed with a kill and McWhortor served four successive winners, two off kills from Kingdon, to push the lead to 24-12.

Fittingly, Kingdon ended the 89-minute affair with a hard-driving kill.

"I think we struggled to find our hitters," Edwardsville coach Heather Ohlau said. "O'Fallon's defense shifted to stop us in some of those games and we had a hard time answering back."

The Tigers, who finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament last season, parlayed the one-two hitting punch of Sydney Davis and Ciara Cunningham to claim the second set.

O'Fallon, after getting the Edwardsville monkey off its back, is entering unchartered waters with plenty of momentum.