OH: Madison Scheer, junior, Eureka

A standout since she helped power the Wildcats to the Class 4 state title as a freshman, Scheer is eager to prove she can be one of the area’s best six-rotation players as well as a feared attacker. A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, she led the Wildcats to a 19-10 record last season, averaging 3.95 kills per set. Scheer, the lone holdover from the 2018 championship squad, will be counted on to lead a young but talented team.
