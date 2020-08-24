 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OH: Madison Scheer, junior, Eureka
0 comments

OH: Madison Scheer, junior, Eureka

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Madison Scheer, Eureka

Madison Scheer, Eureka volleyball

A standout since she helped power the Wildcats to the Class 4 state title as a freshman, Scheer is eager to prove she can be one of the area’s best six-rotation players as well as a feared attacker. A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, she led the Wildcats to a 19-10 record last season, averaging 3.95 kills per set. Scheer, the lone holdover from the 2018 championship squad, will be counted on to lead a young but talented team.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports