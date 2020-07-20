Ohlau named new Edwardsville girls volleyball coach

Edwardsville High athletics director Alex Fox didn’t have much time to find a new girls volleyball coach. Luckily, he didn’t have to look very far.
The Edwardsville school board officially approved the hiring of Heather Ohlau as the Tigers’ new coach Monday evening. Ohlau, 36, is the fifth coach in program history.
“The thing that stood out to me most about her is just her level of competitiveness,” Fox said. “She's been that person throughout her own career. ... She wants to push our kids to be the best. And when you get that kind of person, it's hard to pass up on someone like that.”
In a surprise move, Lisa Orlet stepped down as coach on June 9 after posting a 55-20 record and helping Edwardsville win back-to-back Southwestern Conference and regional titles in two seasons. The COVID-19 pandemic created the need for her to spend more time working in the family’s restaurant in Belleville.
With practices scheduled to begin on Aug. 10, Fox wasted no time looking for a replacement. Edwardsville is scheduled to open the season against O'Fallon on Sept. 1.
Ohlau, who was an assistant the last two seasons under Orlet, will be able to provide a seamless transition. She's also served as a middle school coach for Edwardsville and has coached several players on the Tigers' current roster since they were in seventh grade.
“I don't think that it's ever good to just come in and drastically change what the previous coach did because the previous coaches have laid that foundation, and so girls become comfortable with that routine,” Ohlau said. “So, it's taking what they've done and tweaking it based on what myself and the other coaches feel is the next best step for the team.”
Ohlau played volleyball at Freeburg High before becoming a four-year starter at SIU Edwardsville. A 5-10 middle hitter, she earned All-American honors her junior and senior seasons.
After graduating in 2006, Ohlau was hired as a teacher in the Edwardsville district. She was a non-stipend coach for two years under Jami Parker, before becoming a paid coach for six years.
She took time away from coaching to spend more time with her three children before joining Orlet's staff in .
Edwardsville went 32-7 last season and fell two wins shy of the program’s single season record. It was the eighth 30-win season for the Tigers.
Ohlau inherits a loaded roster with high expectations.
“I'll be honest, when Lisa told me what was going on and I spoke to her (about resigning), and I was like, 'Lisa you're walking, you're dropping the keys to the Cadillac,'” Fox said. “I feel like we're state contenders this year.”
Ohlau welcomes the challenge.
“I think it's just taking what we currently have and using the coaches that are so on staff and the resources that we have just to fine tune and bring out more in them,” Ohlau said. “We do have positions that we will need to fill. We graduated Maddie Isringhausen that was phenomenal outside six-rotation player for us. So that's a position that will look to fill. Lexie Curtis was a solid right-side blocker, so trying to look at options and how to best utilize what we have to hopefully bring home our second piece of hardware for this program.”
