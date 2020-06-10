Orlet steps down as Edwardsville girls volleyball coach

Edwardsville athletics director Alex Fox has had plenty of experience replacing hall of fame-caliber coaches in recent years.
That experience will serve him well after girls volleyball coach Lisa Orlet unexpectedly announced her resignation Tuesday after a two-year stint with the Tigers.
“I feel confident that our program speaks for itself and we'll draw quality people,” Fox said. “Timing-wise it could be better, but I feel with where our programs are, that there will be people who are qualified.”
Fox said Orlet is stepping down due to personal reasons. Orlet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“After our conversation, all I could do was thank her,” Fox said. “I was appreciative for what she has done over the last two years.”
The Tigers went 32-7 last season and were 23-13 in Orlet’s first season. Edwardsville won a regional final last season before losing in a sectional semifinal to an Althoff squad, which included Orlet’s daughter, Mia.
Edwardsville won back-to-back Southwestern Conference titles under Orlet and fell two wins shy of the program’s single-season record last year. It was the eighth 30-win season for Edwardsville.
Orlet coached at Incarnate Word between 2002-2007, winning six state championships while posting a 196-25 record and earning the Missouri coach of the year honor three times. She won four state titles as a player with the Red Knights.
Orlet was a coach at Althoff (1993-1995, 2010) and McKendree University (2011-2013). She also was an assistant coach at St. Louis University (2007-2009) and Washington University St. Louis (2011).
Edwardsville is seeking its third girls volleyball coach in four years.
Fox in 2018 had to replace longtime boys basketball coach Mike Waldo and is finalizing a replacement for former girls basketball coach Lori Blade, who stepped down from that position in April but will stay on as softball coach.
“That's just kind of what happens in this game,” Fox said. “I definitely feel like our facilities and our community helps us draw quality candidates. We never thought two years ago that we'd grab a Lisa Orlet. She kind of came out of nowhere ... I do think it speaks to our brand.”
He is confident about finding a quality replacement, even if there is a time crunch. Girls volleyball teams can begin practicing on Aug. 10 and matches can start Aug. 24.
“I'm going to open interest to the program tomorrow,” Fox said. “We'll send out internal emails to our staff and post it externally to start gathering candidates. Time-wise, I'm hoping to have something to recommend to the board within two weeks because if things do normalize, we're going to have to get back to volleyball really soon.
“I'm hopeful that we can move the process along fairly expeditiously and find the person that's qualified and who will take us to the next level.”
