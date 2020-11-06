Parkway West battles but falls to Willard in Class 4 state final

CAPE GIRARDEAU — The Parkway West girls volleyball team played the Class 4 championship match Friday as it has every other match this season — by leaving it all on the floor.
Unfortunately for the Longhorns, it wasn’t enough.
Parkway West put up a fight before falling to a dominating Willard team 25-8, 20-25, 25-9, 25-18 at Show Me Center. Willard won its second state title but first since 1981, according to Missouri State High School Activities Association records.
Anna Pavlisin had 23 kills and 15 digs for Parkway West (12-5), which also finished second in 2001. Carly Kuehl had 11 kills and 15 assists, and Bella Allgeyer had 19 assists.
“I think they definitely challenged us and moved us around,” Pavlisin said. “But I think overall we did really well at coming back. We took a set from them.”
Payton Van Veen had 24 kills and Maddie Bushnell, a Missouri State recruit, added 10 for Willard (31-3-1). Paige Gayer had 33 assists.
Willard took advantage of a 9-1 run early in the first set. Van Veen, a Washburn University recruit who has overcome two ACL injuries, had five kills during that spurt and Bushnell came up with an ace to give the Tigers a 12-4 lead.
Willard’s lead ballooned behind Kindall Smithson’s serve. The libero put down three aces during an 8-0 streak that made it 21-6 for the Tigers.
Pavlisin put down two of her five kills in the opening frame for West to stop the surge, but Willard took the set on a pair of Bushnell kills.
“Between the first and second set we talked a lot about just having fun, enjoying it,” Pavlisin said. “Even if we were to lose, it's our last game of the season no matter what. Especially for the seniors that was the mindset is this is the last game we're ever going to play so just leave it all out there.”
West clawed its way back into the contest after starting the second set in a 7-1 hole.
Pavlisin got the Longhorns going with two more kills, which seemed to energize the defense as balls that were finding the floor before were dug by the West defenders. Irene Yannakakis evened it with a kill and a block and Kuehl’s ace gave West a 12-11 lead.
“We played phenomenal defense,” Kuehl said. “Once we are throwing our bodies on the floor and just putting it all in, we're unstoppable. I think it just kind of got to us. Most of us haven't even been in a high-pressure situation match like that. Anna and I have played club and we've been to the finals and nationals, but for a lot of the girls it was the first time being in a bigger gym with lots of people screaming.”
Pavlisin kept the surge going as Kuehl set her for five kills in the span of eight points to give West a 19-13 lead.
Willard cut the deficit to three, but Allgeyer found Kuehl for successive kills to restore West’s lead to 23-18. Another Kuehl attack tied the match 1-1.
“Willard is big, and they hit hard, and the ball comes up fast and it's hard to defend,” West coach Susan Anderson said. “And I think we did a good job at it. They played hard and they hit hard, but I mean defensively and with our serve receive, I was happy with what they did.”
Willard took the first eight points and the momentum in the third set. Pavlisin tried to rally West with a couple of spikes and an ace, but big swings from Grace Hancock and Bushnell extended the Tigers’ lead to 16-7 and Van Veen put down three more spikes down the stretch to clinch the set.
“In that third set we came out, getting a big lead and carrying that through the end,” Willard coach Jamalee Hancock said. “But hats off, Parkway, they wanted to compete and push it to a fifth set, and they kept us on our toes for sure.”
A pair of Pavlisin kills and an Annie Bunton ace gave West an early lead in the fourth set.
Willard answered with a pair of finishes from Bushnell and a thunderous spike from Van Veen to take a 16-13 lead.
Pavlisin tried to keep the Longhorns within striking distance with a couple of kills, but a Van Veen block helped Willard clinch the championship.
“We have girls who will go all out, and I think they did that,” Anderson said.
The match marked the end for Pavlisin and Kuehl, who are best friends off the court. Neither plans to play in college.
“It makes me really happy that we got to do this,” Kuehl said. “And then I got to finish with one of my favorite teams that I've ever been a part of is special.”
Parkway West vs. Willard volleyball
