SULLIVAN — Borgia middle blocker Kaitlyn Patke is known for her defensive prowess at the net.
The 5-foot-10 sophomore leads the Knights with 62 blocks.
Patke didn't record a single rejection Tuesday night.
It didn't matter. She did her damage on the attack for a change.
"It was fun," Patke said of the role reversal.
Patke recorded a season-high eight kills to help the Knights to a 25-19, 25-11 win over St. Clair in the Class 3 District 8 championship match at Sullivan High.
Borgia (27-4) claimed its 22nd successive district title and will face the District 5 winner in a sectional contest Saturday. Incarnate Word is the favorite in that district and likely will host the four-team sectional/quarterfinal round.
The Knights have won 31 district titles over the previous 33 years. Their last district setback came against Salem in 1998.
"That's called tradition," Borgia senior setter Abby Lynn said.
More like domination.
"No one wants to be the one to stop the streak," said Borgia sophomore slugger Ella Brinkmann, who led the way with 11 kills.
The Knights were tested against a scrappy St. Clair team that bolted out to a 12-4 lead in the opener.
But Patke came through with a pair of key spikes to help turn the tide.
"(Patke) was rolling," Borgia coach C.J. Steiger said. "We had to clean ourselves up and she helped get it done."
The Knights used a 9-1 run to shake off the early rust. Patke then recorded the biggest kill of the night — a hard-driving spike that put her team up for the first time 15-14. Two sideouts later, she drilled another laser to the ground for a 17-16 advantage.
Alicia Baylard chipped in with an ace and Caroline Glastetter pounded home a point to push the lead to 22-18. Gabby Mattli added a point from the service line before Lily Brown closed out the opener with a kill.
The Knights parlayed that momentum into a dominant performance in the nightcap.
Senior Anna Eckelkamp served three winners and Brown added a kill to trigger a 7-1 start.
Borgia, which has won 15 of its last 16, put together a 9-1 run to take command 18-5. Lynsey Batson contributed a big kill and Brinkmann reeled off three successive service points. Patke closed the blitz with her seventh kill of the night.
Lynn kick-started the offense midway through the opener and finished with a match-high 26 assists.
"We didn't start that (well), but we finished strong," Brinkmann said. "For us, it was about staying calm. We knew when we were making mistakes that we weren't going to keep doing that the whole game."
St. Clair (28-4-2), behind the slugging of Gracie Sohn, Makayla Johnson and Alohilani Bursey, threw an early scare into the Knights.
"We came out ready," St. Clair coach Kandice McCuskey. "But we haven't seen anyone like (Lynn), who was just so fast with her passes."
McCuskey was proud of her team's effort and she told the players such after the 43-minute contest.
"They left it out there," she said. "There's not a whole lot more we could have done."
St. Clair knocked off host Sullivan in a three-set thriller in a semifinal match earlier in the night.
The Knights, who finished third at state last season, are searching for their 20th final four appearance.
Steiger likes the way his team is looking with crunch time on the horizon.
"There's always some things to work on," he said. "But, we're getting there."